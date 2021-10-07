The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases in Greene County decreased slightly over the past seven days.
There were 359 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period Sept. 30-Oct. 6. There were 372 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the previous seven-day period.
Of the new cases reported Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 259 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 117 case were in children ages 18 or younger.
During that period, eight more Greene County residents died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 12,954, with 222 deaths due to the virus.
Ballad Health officials said the system had 293 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday. Of the COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the region, about 91% are unvaccinated. Ninety-six percent of COVID-19 in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, while 98% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at 41.22%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 47% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 65.8% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering a third Pfizer booster shot to those who are eligible. Only those who received the Pfizer vaccine are eligible for the FDA-approved Pfizer booster shot. Six months must have passed since receiving the second does of the vaccine before receiving the Pfizer booster. The Pfizer booster is available to all people 65 years of age or older, and people ages 18 and up who have underlying health conditions or who are at high risk of COVID-19 exposure due to their occupation.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.