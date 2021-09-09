The number of new COVID-19 cases in Greene County has continued to grow over the last seven days, and just 10 days after recording its highest ever single-day number of new cases, the county broke that record again.
There were 755 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period Sept. 2-8. There were 718 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the previous seven-day period.
During that period, five more Greene County residents died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
It was the 10th straight week new virus case numbers have increased, according to state figures.
The surge has been powered by the more aggressive and transmissible Delta variant of the virus coupled with low vaccination rates in the county.
Out of the 755 new cases reported Sept. 2-8, 565 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 230 were in children ages 18 or younger.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Greene County reported a single-day record of 179 new COVID-19 cases Monday. The previous record was 172 new cases on Aug. 27.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 11,028 with 186 deaths due to the virus.
The virus spike has pushed hospitals in the region to their limits.
Ballad Health officials said the system had 408 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Thursday. Of the COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the region, about 94% are unvaccinated.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at about 37.8%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, about 42.7% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 73.4% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.