Greene County saw 608 new COVID-19 cases in seven-day period Jan. 2-Jan. 8, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday.
Greene County had 313 new COVID-19 cases over previous week, Dec. 26-Jan. 1.
The county had 209 new cases recorded in the county Dec. 19-Dec. 25.
A total of 295 Greene County residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Along with new cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region have also continued to steadily increase.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 299 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including one pediatric patient. That is an increase from 280 the previous Wednesday, and 254 two Wednesdays ago.
Ballad also reported that 80 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units and 60 were on ventilators.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 90% are unvaccinated. Ninety-five percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad ICUs are unvaccinated, and 97% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
As of Wednesday, the percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stood at about 44.2%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 51.6% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 66.7% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is offering free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. Drive-through nasal swab testing is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.