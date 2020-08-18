Greene County had 18 new positive for COVID-19 cases reported by the state Tuesday.
That brings the number of people who have gotten ill locally with the virus to 627 during the pandemic, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases are up eight and now total 436. The difference in the number of active and new cases is attributable to the increase by 10 of people who have recovered from the illness, now listed at 182.
Three more Greene Countians were hospitalized with the COVID-19 in the 24 hours covered in Tuesday’s report from the state. Thirty-nine people locally have required hospital care due to the virus.
Those three people were among 103 hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19 in Ballad Health facilities, according to the daily coronavirus scorecard produced by the health system. Of those, 21 are in an intensive care unit with 13 on ventilators.
Sixteen people are hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms but are still awaiting test results. Thirty-eight beds designated for care of people with the virus remain open within the Ballad Health system, according to its scorecard for Thursday.
Ballad Health officials have explained that hospitalizations for the coronavirus usually occur several days after a person tests positive for the illness. Symptoms may not occur until as many as five to seven days after contracting the virus, and people who need hospital care typically do not reach that point until about 10 days after they begin feeling sick, according to health officials.
No new deaths were reported in Greene County by the state on Tuesday. There have been nine deaths locally attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.
Greene County recorded the highest number of new cases among surrounding counties on Tuesday. Sullivan and Washington each had 10 new cases Tuesday, according to the state report. The remaining counties all had fewer 10 new cases.
Washington County continues to have the highest number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee with 937, according to the state report. Greene County has the third highest number of active cases in the region behind Carter County, which has 480.
Statewide, 1,034 new cases were reported Tuesday in Tennessee, bringing the total to 135,778 since the pandemic started. Thirty-nine more people have died with the virus across the state, according to Tuesday’s report. The death toll from the virus now stands at 1,426. Listed as recovered from the virus are 96,896 people statewide.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary for the free test, and people are asked to use the Church Street entrance when arriving for testing.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.