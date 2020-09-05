Another Greene Countian has died from the coronavirus, according to the state.
Deaths from COVID-19 in Greene County now total 19, indicating another local individual has died from the illness, according to Saturday’s update from the Tennessee Department of the Health.
The number of new cases reported in the county increased by 26 over the previous 24-hour period, according to Saturday’s report. There are 142 people who currently have an active case of the virus, up 17 from Friday’s state report. The difference comes in the eight people who have been added to the “inactive/recovered” list in Saturday’s report. That number is now at 755.
Two more people locally have been hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to information from the state on Saturday. Since the pandemic began, 64 people from Greene County have required hospitalization. A total of 916 people in Greene County have had the virus since the pandemic began.
The local death was one of 25 reported statewide on Saturday. In Tennessee, 1,862 people have died from the virus. There were 1,765 new cases reported, bringing the total cases to 162,362 since the pandemic began, according to the state report.
One of the new and active local cases is a Greene County governmental employee who has tested positive for the illness, which has resulted in some county officials entering quarantine in an effort to prevent further spread.
Erin Elmore, who is the county’s human resources director, was tested on Wednesday for COVID-19 after she began to have symptoms early in the week, according to an email from Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison sent to county employees and officials as well as the media.
After testing, Elmore did not return to work and received her report of the positive result on Friday.
Following an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Health of Elmore’s close contacts during the period with the highest risk of exposure, those contacts have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Those close contacts in her work environment at the Greene County Courthouse Annex include Morrison, County Attorney Roger Woolsey, Purchasing Agent Diane Swatsell, Budget Director Danny Lowery and office staff Krystal Justis and Shelley Fillers, according to the mayor.
They will also be quarantining and working remotely until Sept. 17. That schedule would change if any of them becomes symptomatic, he stated.
Although only the close/high risk contacts are recommended quarantine, other county employee that feels that they may have had close contact with Elmore and desires to be tested should do so at the Greene County Health Department, Morrison stated.
None of the close contacts are currently symptomatic and had been tested, the mayor stated in the email. People who have had close contact with those quarantining are not advised to be tested.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday - Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.