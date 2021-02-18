A downward trend for new COVID-19 cases continues in Greene County and the Northeast Tennessee region.
On Thursday, 10 new virus cases were reported for the county, according to Thursday’s update of COVID-19 data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The new cases bring the total number of Greene Countians who have contracted the virus since last March to 7,213, 6,939 of which are considered to have inactive cases, the state data indicates.
The county has 132 individuals with active cases of the virus, according to Thursday’s report from the state.
Greene County’s new cases were among the 132 additional virus cases reported for the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday. Hamblen, Washington and Sullivan counties had the most new cases — ranging from 21 to 29 — with the remaining seven counties having fewer than 19 each. Sullivan County has the most active cases with 349.
On Jan. 18, there were 165 new cases reported for those same 10 counties, and 820 new cases were recorded two months ago during the holiday surge in Northeast Tennessee.
Statewide on Thursday, 998 new virus cases were reported and 72 new deaths recorded from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health update. Since the pandemic began, 761,301 people in Tennessee have contracted the virus and 11,057 have died.
No new deaths or hospitalizations for Greene County were recorded in the state update Thursday. During the pandemic, 142 people have died locally from the illness and 167 have required hospitalization to treat the virus.
VACCINATED NUMBERS UP
While the number of new cases are trending downward, the continuing effort to administer the COVID-19 vaccine sees those numbers increasing.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 14,191 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Greene County through Thursday. The county has administered the third highest number of vaccines in Northeast Tennessee.
Unicoi, Sullivan and Washington counties have administered a higher percentage of the vaccine to their residents than Greene County in the region. According to state data, 13.15% of the population of Greene County has received at least one dose. That percentage is 17.25% for Unicoi, 17.15% for Washington and 15.33% for Sullivan.
Across the state, 1.06 million vaccines have been administered, according to the Department of Health. The VA website indicates that 7,750 veterans have received at least one dose of the vaccine at the Quillen VA Medical Center and 3,863 have received their second dose.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be available locally. Those eligible for vaccinations currently in Greene County are individuals 70 years of age and over, frontline healthcare professionals at hospitals, healthcare staff in offices or other settings, funeral home workers, and K-12 education and childcare providers. People 65-69 can begin registering for a vaccine appointment on Monday. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
One vaccination site is operated by the Health Department on the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site, according to the state.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state — Atchley’s Pharmacy, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability. The Greeneville Walmart store is also to receive allocations in the future through this program.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.