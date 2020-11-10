Greene County’s COVID-19 numbers looked a bit different on Tuesday as the number of new cases were 60 fewer than the day before, but two additional deaths were reported due to the virus.
The county had 20 new cases recorded Tuesday, according to the daily virus update by the Tennessee Department of Health. On Monday, 80 new cases locally were reported by the state, the largest daily increase during the pandemic for the county.
However, the Department of Health indicated in a Facebook post that the data in Monday’s report included cases connected to a backlog from the upgrade of the department’s surveillance system last weekend.
Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health reported two additional deaths from the virus in the county in the 24 hours covered by the data. Since the pandemic started, 63 people have died from the coronavirus in Greene County, with eight of those deaths occurring this month.
The number of active cases locally dropped by 41 on Tuesday and now stand at 336. In turn, 59 more people were added to the inactive/recovered category for the county.
There are now 1,892 people locally who are either 14 days past their onset of symptoms and not hospitalized or two weeks past a positive test if asymptomatic. The number of people who have contracted the virus locally during the pandemic now stands at 2,291, according to the Department of Health.
HOSPITALIZATIONS INCREASE
Two more Greene County residents were hospitalized with the virus, according to the state report. Since the pandemic began, 108 county residents have required hospitalization to treat the virus.
The number of people hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities also increased on Tuesday. The health system reported in its daily COVID-19 scorecard that 217 people are being treated for the virus within its hospitals, with six admitted with symptoms and awaiting test results.
Forty-one of those patients are in intensive care units and 24 are on ventilators, the scorecard indicates.
One of the indicators the health system studies to make projections of future hospitalizations from the virus is the percentage of people who test positive among all those tested. Ballad Health officials have indicated that a positive rate under 5% is desired to indicate a control of the virus spread.
For the past seven days, the positive rate has been 16.3% in the Ballad Health service region. For Greene County, that percentage is 15.3% for the same period.
While the cases for most of the counties in Northeast Tennessee looked similar on Tuesday with a sizable decrease in new cases between Monday and Tuesday, some also saw additional deaths in the state’s newest report.
On Tuesday, Washington County recorded eight additional deaths, Sullivan had six more, Hamblen reported three and Carter County, two. The 21 deaths regionally were part of 62 reported statewide on Tuesday.
New cases across the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region in Tuesday’s report totaled 157. On Monday, that tally was 524.
The largest increase in new cases Tuesday regionally was in Carter County with 39. Two other counties had higher new case counts than Greene. Washington had 28, and Sullivan had 26.
Active case counts also saw some decreases on Tuesday. In Northeast Tennessee, the Department of Health reported 2,674 active cases in the 10 counties. On Monday, that number was 2,979. Washington and Sullivan have the most people with active cases, 635 and 634, respectively. Greene County has the third highest number of active cases in the region.
Tuesday’s Department of Health report recorded 1,979 new cases in Tennessee. Since the pandemic began in March, 289,749 people in the state have contracted the virus and 3,672 have died from it.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary. The site will be closed Wednesday for Veteran’s Day.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.