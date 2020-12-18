More than 100 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths from the virus were recorded for Greene County on Friday.
The county had 110 new virus cases, according to Friday’s coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health. It was the sixth day in a row that new cases locally topped the 100 mark. The number of individuals with active cases in the county totaled 885.
Two new deaths in Greene County were also reported in the Department of Health update. Since the pandemic began, 82 people locally have died from the virus.
Greeneville continues to be on a New York Times list of the 20 metro areas in the nation where new cases are rising the fastest and on Friday was also on a list of the places in the country that have had the greatest number of new cases, relative to their population, for the last two weeks.
The Times is tracking the coronavirus spread across the nation and providing the data it is collecting from public health departments on its website daily. As part of its “The Upshot” section, the newspaper is providing data about the rise and impact of the virus in metro areas with populations greater than 50,000.
Greeneville is 11th in the nation among metro areas where new reported cases are increasing the fastest, according to Friday’s page. The data is updated daily and reflects the multiple days of new cases of more than 100 in the past week.
Another of the lists provided in the metro tracking report concerns the highest numbers of new cases, relative to population, in the past two weeks. Greeneville moved to 19th on this list on Friday from 33rd the previous day. In the prior two-week period, Greeneville had almost 1,200 new cases of the virus reported.
Two other metro areas in the region have also appeared on the lists in the past week, Johnson City and Morristown. On Friday, Johnson City ranked 35th in the nation for fastest rise of new cases and 39th for the highest number of new cases in the past two weeks. Morristown was 23rd for fastest rise of cases and 34th for greatest number of new cases in the past 14 days.
According to Friday’s state report, both cities’ respective counties, Hamblen and Washington, had more than 100 new cases. Sullivan County had the most in the region with 235.
The closest location to Greeneville listed on both of The Times’ lists is Sevierville, which is fourth among locations for rapid increase of virus spread and 12th for the highest new case numbers for the past two weeks.
A total of 4,657 people have contracted the virus in Greene County since the pandemic began. The are 3,690 individuals locally with inactive cases of the virus, according to the state. These are defined as people 14 days beyond onset of symptoms or a positive test who are not hospitalized at that point.
Two additional people in the county have been hospitalized for treatment of the virus, according to the state report. Since March, 140 people have required hospital care due to the illness.
Ballad Health reported Friday that 328 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in its facilities, the highest patient count yet since the pandemic began. Ten people have been admitted with symptoms while awaiting test results, according to the daily virus scorecard from the health system.
The number of people with the virus who were in intensive care units totaled 71 on Friday, and 46 of those patients are on a ventilator, according to the scorecard.
The positivity rate for the region continued to reflect that at least one in five people tested for the virus are receiving positive results. The positivity rate for the region for the past seven days was 23.4%.
Greene County’s positivity rate for the past seven days was 19.4%, according to to data from the state Department of Health. The county has averaged about 430 tests per day in the past seven days.
According to data from the Health Department, two age groups have had the highest number of cases during the pandemic with totals at almost the same level: the 41-50 and 21-30 age groups.
The next three highest are the 11-20, 31-40 and 51-60 groups, according to the state data. The lowest is the youngest age group, 10 and under.
The two new local deaths were among the 115 reported by the Department of Health on Friday. Since March, 5,960 people have died from the virus in Tennessee.
New cases reported across the state Friday totaled 10,421. During the pandemic, 503,651 people have contracted the virus.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.