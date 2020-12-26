Greene County saw an increase of 130 COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Saturday, according to figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health.
But the number of active virus cases in the county declined by 35 over the same two-day span, from 937 on Christmas Eve to 902 Saturday.
The Department of Health did not release updated figures on Friday, Christmas Day.
There were no new deaths related to COVID-19 reported by the state health department between Thursday and Saturday. The death total in Greene County remains at 88.
Between Thursday and Saturday, COVID-19 cases categorized as inactive/recovered in Greene County increased by 165 from 4,104 to 4,269. The state defines an inactive case as a person who has passed the 14-day point beyond a positive test or onset of symptoms without being hospitalized at the time.
The Northeast Tennessee county with the most new COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Saturday was Washington, with 207. Hamblen County had 189 new cases between Thursday and Saturday, Greene County had 130 and Carter County had the fourth-most new cases, with an increase of 93 reported between Dec. 24 and Saturday, according to the state Department of Health.
Cocke County saw 78 new virus cases between Thursday and Saturday. Unicoi County had 31 additional new cases, Sullivan County had 23 new cases, and Hancock County saw three new virus cases.
All Northeast Tennessee counties with the exception of Sullivan saw declines in active coronavirus cases.
Statewide, the health department reported 5,165 new COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Saturday, for a total of 560,892 cases on Saturday.
There were 13 additional deaths in Tennessee between Thursday and Saturday, for a total of 6,443.
The health department lists 2,819 people as being hospitalized, a decrease of 125 between Dec. 24 and Saturday.
There have been more than 4.48 million virus tests administered as of Saturday in Tennessee.
The Ballad Health system that has facilities in Greene and 20 other counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwestern Virginia on Saturday reported 60,236 COVID-19 cases diagnosed since March 1, and 1,041 deaths.
In the seven days ending Saturday, 79 virus-related deaths were reported at Ballad Health facilities, with a positive test rate of 26% in the healthcare system’s service area. The statewide average test rate on Saturday was 18.98 percent.
There were 276 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Health facilities on Saturday, with 48 designated COVID-19 beds available.
Ballad Health reported 57 patients in its intensive care units, and 39 patients on a ventilator.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Saturday reported a total of 329,592 COVID-19 deaths since Jan. 21, and 1,692 new deaths between Friday and Saturday.
Coronavirus cases across the U.S. stood at 18.73 million on Dec. 26, or 146,512 new cases between Friday and Saturday.
According to the CDC, Tennessee is second among states in average daily cases per 100,000 population in the seven days ending Saturday.
Tennessee had 89.6 cases per 100,000 population, second only to California, with 100.5 cases per 100,000 population.
The nationwide average of daily coronavirus cases per 100,000 population for the seven days ending on Saturday is 57.6 cases, according to the CDC.
Due to the explosion in downtown Nashville on Christmas Day, the state Department of Health COVID-19 Public Information Lines were temporarily not working on Saturday.
Information on COVID-19, including vaccine information is available at: http://covid19.tn.gov.
Tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to schedule testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests can also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.
Information from the CDC about quarantining can be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html