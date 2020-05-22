The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee received a donation Wednesday of more than $10,000 from the employees of Nuclear Fuel Services. The employees collected the money during an onsite fundraiser to provide food to residents of Unicoi County, a news release said.
NFS presented a check to Rhonda Chafin, executive director of Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
Many NFS employees live in Greene County, which is also served by the Second Harvest Food Bank.
NFS, the largest employer in Unicoi County, was designated an essential business because of its role in national security and has continued to operate during the coronavorus crisis.
“We have been fortunate that our doors have remained open, and all of our employees have continued to work. Many of our friends and neighbors in Unicoi County have not been as fortunate,” NFS President John A. Stewart said in the news release.Stewart learned about the challenges facing Unicoi County residents and coordinated the Feeding Our Friends fundraiser.
“NFS employees opened their hearts, giving more than $10,000 in a week’s time. The funds will be dedicated for use in Unicoi County,” the release said.
“We are very grateful for this donation from NFS,” Chafin said. “We are seeing an unprecedented need for food assistance in our area since the COVID-19 crisis began. The effects of the quarantine have left many people without jobs and income to support their families. NFS’s donation will help so many and we are thankful for their support.”
The need for food assistance in Unicoi and other counties served by Second Harvest, a nonprofit organization based in Kingsport, is at an all-time high due to the effects of the pandemic, the release said.
Food Bank programs feed the hungry in an eight-county region of Northeast Tennessee composed of Greene, Carter, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Washington and Unicoi Counties.
Food Bank officials ask for the community’s continued support through monetary donations. Food drives are currently postponed due to possible virus contamination on products, making monetary donations essential.
For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee visit www.netfoodbank.org or Facebook.com/netfoodbank, or call 423-279-0430.