Nine new cases of the coronavirus in Greene County were reported on Friday and 86 people locally have active cases of COVID-19.
The nine additional cases bring the number of cases of coronavirus locally to 1,198 since the pandemic began, according to the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. No new deaths from the virus were reported locally on Friday.
The number of active cases locally is up one to 86 from the previous day’s report from the state. Eight people were added to the inactive/recovered category, defined by the state as people who are 14 days past the onset of symptoms or the day of their test if they are asymptomatic. There are now 1,066 Greene Countians in this category.
One of the new cases was a youth between the ages of 5 and 18, according to data from the State Health Department. Since the pandemic began, 148 of the virus cases in Greene County have been school-aged children.
Friday is the day the state updates its data about coronavirus cases within nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
The two deaths reported in the past week in Greene County appear to have been residents of Signature Healthcare of Greeneville, according to state data. The number of residents from the facility who have died went up by two from last week’s report. Locally, 46 people in total have died from the virus.
Seventeen residents of Signature Healthcare have died from the coronavirus, according to the state’s update Friday. One additional employee at the nursing home has tested positive for the virus — 68 of the employees have done so since the outbreak there began.
The number of residents who have tested positive at Signature Healthcare remained the same from the previous week. Ninety-eight of the 108 residents have contracted the virus, according to the data.
No new cases or deaths were reported from Life Care Center of Greeneville. In the outbreak there, 75 of the 106 residents have tested positive, as have 43 of the employees. Ten Life Care residents have died from the virus.
One Greene Countian was hospitalized on Friday with the coronavirus, according to the state report. Since the pandemic began, 83 people locally have required hospital care due to COVID-19.
On Friday, 99 people were hospitalized in Ballad Health facilities, up 10 from the previous day, according to the daily COVID-19 Scorecard from the health system. Four people are hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms awaiting test results.
Twenty of those hospitalized are in intensive care units and 11 are on ventilators, according the Ballad Health scorecard. The health system has 23 designated COVID-19 beds available.
The new local cases were among the 133 new cases reported by the state Friday in Northeast Tennessee. Four counties had double digit increases — Sullivan with 34, Washington with 29, Hamblen with 28 and Hawkins with 10.
Washington and Sullivan counties, the two most populous counties in the region, have the most active cases. Washington has 230 and Sullivan has 229. Greene County has the fifth highest number of active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
For Friday, 971 new cases of the virus were reported statewide while deaths increased by 14. Since the pandemic began, 198,4013 Tennesseans have tested positive for the virus and 2,515 people have died.
Nationwide, 900 new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the total number of Americans who have died from the virus to 207,302, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 7.2 million people have contracted the virus across the U.S. during the pandemic.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.