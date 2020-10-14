After several days of double-digit increases in new cases of COVID-19, Tuesday’s update from the state held a little better news for Greene County.
Nine new cases of coronavirus were reported within the county, according to the update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Two of the new cases involve people between the ages of 5 and 18.
Active cases within the county total 170, down one from Monday, the state report indicated. Ten people were added to the “inactive/recovered” category on Tuesday, which indicates that they are either 14 days beyond the onset of symptoms or a positive test if asymptomatic.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported for the county on Tuesday.
Since the pandemic began, Greene County has had 1,374 cases of COVID-19 and 1,156 people are now in the inactive/recovered category. Forty-eight people have died from the virus locally and 89 people have required hospitalization to treat the illness.
On Tuesday, 100 people were being treated within Ballad Health facilities for the coronavirus with 15 hospitalized with symptoms awaiting test results, according to the daily COVID-19 Scorecard from the health system. Fourteen are in intensive care units and seven are on ventilators.
Ballad Health and the state also keep track of the percentage of positive results among all those tested for the virus. For the Ballad Health region, the positive rate for the past seven days is 11.2%, reflecting an upward trend, according to the health system’s scorecard.
Greene County has a little lower positivity rate over the past seven days, according to state data. The county’s average rate for the past seven days was 8.8%. Over the past seven days, an average of 226.7 tests have been administered per day locally.
The only counties in the region that had a double-digit increases in the number of new cases on Tuesday were Sullivan and Washington counties. Sullivan had 43 new cases and Washington had 22, according to the state report. The positive rate for Sullivan County in the past seven days was 12.6% while Washington’s was at 9.1%.
Carter, Cocke, Hamblen, and Hancock counties had no new cases reported on Tuesday.
Greene County remains fifth in the number of active cases in the region. Sullivan County had the most with 418 active cases on Wednesday, according to the state report. Washington County had 307 with Johnson at 280 and Hamblen at 219.
Statewide on Tuesday, 1,147 new cases were reported along with 23 new deaths, according to the Department of Health. Across Tennessee, 218,829 have contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic began, and 2,797 have died.
Nationwide, the death toll has topped 214,400, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.