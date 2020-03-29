The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Greene County has increased by one, bringing the local count to nine, according to information provided Sunday by the state.
Greene County had not experienced any increase for two days until the release of the daily COVID-19 report from the Tennessee Department of Health for Sunday.
Cases of the illness, also known as the coronavirus, also continue to rise in the region, and the Northeast Regional Health Office stated in a release Saturday that community spread is “likely” in the region.
“Several of the cases have no history of travel or contact with a known case, indicating likely spread in the community throughout the region,” the release stated. “As of March 28, six cases have been hospitalized, two of whom are still currently hospitalized.”
With the increase of cases, Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison issued a continuation action to the Declaration of a Public Health State of Emergency on Friday, which urges all residents to “only conduct absolutely essential business/errands. (grocery store/food, fuel/gas, pharmacy, doctor, bank). All residents are strongly urged to stay at home and not travel.”
Residents are also urged to conduct as much business as possible by alternate means such as online, telephone or standard mail.
“Our actions can directly and most importantly, unknowingly and adversely affect our neighbors, the elderly, the immunocompromised and those with serious health problems,” Morrison stated in the declaration.
"As the weather warms and we all grow weary of ‘cabin fever,’ we are tempted to let down our guard and relax our vigilance to our hard-fought efforts to suppress the growth of the infection rate of this virus within our community,” Morrison stated in the conclusion of the declaration.
“Now is the time for all of us to double down, remain vigilant and continue to do those things like social distancing, not traveling and remaining home, and hygiene and sanitization to the extreme,” he stated. “We must do all we can individually and collectively to prevent the further spread of this serious, invisible, public health threat. This is the challenge of our time.”
REGIONAL, STATE INCREASES
In the seven counties served by the Northeast Regional Health Office, there are now 37 cases, according to the State Health Department report on Sunday. Carter and Johnson counties had their first cases reported over the weekend. Carter has a single case thus far and Johnson has two.
Greene has one of the higher counts among the other counties served by the Northeast Regional Health Office. Washington County has the most with 14 cases, Sullivan has eight, Hawkins has two and Unicoi has one.
In other neighboring counties not part of the Northeast Regional Health Office’s district, Cocke continues to have one case and Hamblen continues to report two.
Statewide, the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,537, according to the Tennessee Department of Health report.
Seven deaths have now been contributed to the coronavirus statewide, and 133 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the outbreak across the state. The state report stresses that this number does not reflect the number currently in a hospital.
DECLARATION UPDATED
In Friday’s declaration, Morrison states that “all residents of Greene County and its municipalities should be prepared for additional restrictions/stay at home/lockdown orders as this State of Emergency makes necessary."
Both the declaration and the Northeast Regional Health Office urge people to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines:
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Maintain a safe distance of 6 feet from others when outside of your home doing essential errands.
In regards to retail and industry action, Morrison states that he continues to urge non-essential businesses to close for a period of two weeks. While there is no direct federal, state or local order to close all but essential businesses and industries, the commercial sector needs to be prepared for such a contingency order, the declaration states.
Businesses are urged to comply with CDC guidelines for physical distancing, sanitation of workplaces, hygiene procedures and screening of employees for illness. Morrison also continues to ask businesses to consider a specified shopping time for elderly and immunocomprised individuals.
Greene County offices continue to be closed to public access until April 6, according to the declaration, but the offices should remain staffed to continue to conduct business.
Convenience centers will observe normal hours, but members of the public are encouraged to follow physical distancing guidelines in disposing their garbage.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.