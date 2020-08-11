Another person has died from COVID-19 in Greene County, the ninth to succumb to the virus.
Greene County’s ninth death from the coronavirus was reported in Tuesday’s daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. The death is the fourth in Greene County from the virus to be reported in the past week.
No new cases were reported locally in Tuesday’s report form the state, and the number of active cases declined by six to a total of 339. Five more people are now listed as recovered from virus, bringing that total up to 156 since the pandemic began.
Greene County has had 504 coronavirus cases reported during the pandemic.
No new cases were reported in local nursing homes or assisted living facilities by the state. The Health Department’s website continues to report the six resident and four staff member cases at Signature Healthcare in Greeneville, but indicates that there have been no resident deaths, and none of the residents are listed as recovered.
The state recommends that long term care facilities not consider allowing visitation until the surrounding community has a 14-day average of 10 or fewer new cases daily. Greene County is averaging 14.93 new cases for the past two weeks, according to the Health Department.
There were no additional hospitalizations of any Greene Countians in the 24-hour period covered in the report. A total of 31 people have been hospitalized with the virus, including six in the past week, according to data from the state.
In its daily COVID-19 scorecard from Tuesday, Ballad Health indicates that 119 people are hospitalized with the virus in its facilities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, with 14 people showing coronavirus symptoms who were awaiting test results at the time of the report. The health system indicates that 36 beds designated for the care of virus patients remain open.
The rate of positive tests among those tested for the virus was at 10.9% for the region, according to the scorecard. Ballad Health officials have said that a positive rate of 2%-3% among those tested would be an indication of the virus spread coming under control.
New cases in surrounding counties also saw some declines from the previous few days, according to Tuesday’s report from the state Health Department. Fourteen new cases were reported in Washington County, 11 in Sullivan County and two in Hawkins. Hamblen County had the most new cases among the counties bordering Greene with 15.
Washington County continues to have the most active cases in the region with 913. Hamblen County has 457 active cases, Carter has 388, Hawkins has 347 and Sullivan has 333.
Across Tennessee, there were 1,001 new coronavirus cases reflected in Tuesday’s Health Department report. There are now 38,331 people with active cases in the virus in the state.
The local death was one of the 38 reported on Tuesday, bringing the statewide total to 1,271. The report indicates that 85,313 people have recovered from the virus.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-noon. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that people call 423-798-1749 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.