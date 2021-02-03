The number of Greene Countians who have died from COVID-19 continues to increase.
An additional death attributed to COVID-19 and 18 new cases were reported for the county on Wednesday in the daily virus update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of people locally who have died from the virus now totals 130. The new death is the ninth one reported for the county in the past three days and the 38th from the virus in 2021. The local death was one of 13 reported for the Northeast Tennessee region and one of the 133 reported in the state by the Department of Health.
Both Ballad Health and Tennessee Department of Health officials at briefings have explained that the recent numbers of deaths stem from the surge of cases that occurred around the holidays. In the typical course of the illness, it is usually 10 to 11 days after onset of symptoms that a person may need hospitalization and then could be in the hospital for weeks.
The number of deaths from the virus should begin to decline in the next few weeks, reflecting the recent drop in new cases, officials from the health system and the state indicate.
NEW CASE DECLINE
The number of new cases in Greene County and surrounding counties in Northeast Tennessee continue in that downward trend. Including the 18 recorded in Greene County, there were 154 new cases in the 10-county region, according to the state report. On Jan. 3 when new cases reflected the holiday surge, a tally of 552 new cases were reported for Northeast Tennessee.
The number of new cases statewide is also declining. On Wednesday, 1,856 new cases were reported in Tennessee. A month ago, 4,165 new cases were reported for the state. Since the pandemic began, 733,216 people have contracted the virus in Tennessee.
Active cases within Greene County totaled 212 on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, 6,935 people in the county have contracted the virus and 6,593 of those are now considered inactive cases.
No new hospitalizations were reported for Greene County on Wednesday. Ballad Health reported that it had 112 COVID-19 patients within its hospitals on Wednesday. In addition, two people had been admitted with virus symptoms who were awaiting test results. Of the COVID-19 patients, 18 were in intensive care units and 13 were on ventilators.
The James H. Quillen VA Medical Center in Johnson City is currently treating 96 people with active cases of the virus, 93 of which are veterans. The other three are employees.
Since the pandemic began, 2,448 people have been treated at the VA Center for COVID-19 with 148 deaths and 2,204 convalescent cases, who are individuals either post-hospital discharge or 14 days after their last positive test, whichever comes later.
The positive rate for the past seven days in the region remained steady at 16.9%, according to Ballad Health’s daily COVID-19 scorecard. Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 8.9%, according to state data.
The positive rate is an indication of the spread of the virus within an area. According to health officials, a positive rate of 5% or below indicates that the spread of the virus is coming under control.
VACCINES, TESTING
Greene County continues to have COVID-19 vaccines available with appointments required to receive inoculations at the Department of Health vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. According to the department, 8,693 vaccines had been administered in the county through Wednesday. A total of 691,574 vaccines have been administered in Tennessee, according to the Department of Health.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site on East Andrew Johnson Highway. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Vaccinations appointments are now being made for individuals to receive vaccines who are over 75 and those who are frontline health providers or work in healthcare or K-12 education and childcare to receive vaccines, according to the state. Appointments for the Greene Valley site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.