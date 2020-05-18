The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Greene County remained at 46 on Sunday. No increase in COVID-19 cases in Greene County has been reported since last week by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Two deaths have been reported in Greene County. The last confirmed virus-related fatality was in April. Of the 46 total cases in Greene County, 41 people are listed as having recovered from the virus, meaning there are three active cases.
As of Sunday, there were 1,540 negative lab results from COVID-19 tests conducted in Greene County.
A total of 930 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Greene County.
There were 17,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Tennessee, an increase of 100 from Saturday. There have been 298 deaths statewide from the virus, an increase of three from Saturday.
There was an increase between Saturday and Sunday of 123 people listed by the Department of Health as having recovered from the virus. The total listed Sunday was 9,652.
There have been 325,280 people statewide tested for the virus as of Sunday, an increase of 5,079 from Saturday.