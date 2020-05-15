No new cases of the novel coronavirus among Nuclear Fuel Services employees have been confirmed in more than one month, a spokeswoman for the Unicoi County facility said Thursday.
Meanwhile, plant operations between Jan. 1 and March 31 at NFS were conducted without violations “of more than minor significance,” according to Nuclear Regulatory Commission inspection results.
NO NEW CASES
NFS confirmed in mid-April an unspecified number of cases of the novel coronavirus among its employees.
“Nuclear Fuel Services has had no new cases of COVID-19 among our employees. Those affected are recovering,” NFS communications manager Laura E. Bailey said Thursday in an email.
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel. NFS is located in Erwin near the Nolichucky River, about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
Bailey said last month the company would not specify how many employees tested positive for COVID-19 and referred to the statement released by the NFS owner BWXT:
“Due to personal privacy, we do not share individual specifics, however we have been acutely focused on protecting the health and safety of our employees and the community. Our coronavirus response protocols call for enhanced cleaning across the site, social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizing and use of face masks,” the statement said.
“We continue to adhere to our coronavirus response protocols. ... We are also conducting temperature checks on everyone who enters NFS,” Bailey added Thursday.
She said in support of social distancing, NFS “developed alternate work schedules, decreased the number of meetings and the number of participants in meetings. We conduct many meetings by telephone.”
Unicoi County has three confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two of those listed as recovered Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
POSITIVE INSPECTION
The NRC inspection findings for the first quarter of 2020 were compiled by NRC resident and regional inspectors in the areas of safety operations, radiological controls, facility support and other areas, including observations of the NFS security force, material control and accounting personnel.
NRC inspectors conducted inspections during normal and off-normal hours, performing “a selective examination of licensee activities by direct observation of safety significant activities and equipment (and) walk-downs of the facility,” along with interviews and discussions with NFS employees and a review of records, Robert E. Williams Jr., chief of the NRC projects branch Division of Fuel Facility Inspection covering Tennessee, wrote in an April 27 letter to NFS President John A. Stewart.
Inspections covered activities “as they relate to public health and safety, the common defense and security, and compliance with (NRC) rules and regulations” along with conditions to operate the facility.
The inspection scope and results were presented to NFS staff at an April 20 exit meeting with Stewart.
“Proprietary and classified information” was also discussed, but not included in a publicly available NRC inspection report.
“We are pleased with the results of the inspection,” Bailey said Thursday.
AREAS COVERED
In facility safety operations, the NRC examined operational safety, the nuclear criticality safety program and the NFS fire protection program.
In the area of radiological controls, NRC inspectors looked at the radiation protection program.
In facility support, inspectors looked at post-maintenance and surveillance testing and the area of identification and resolution of corrective actions.
The findings of violations “of no more than minor significance” were similar to those found by the NRC in an earlier inspection of NFS operations between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019.
Bailey characterized the earlier NRC inspection as “a routine, quarterly inspection report.”
Barbara O’Neal, a member of the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network that monitors NFS operations, was skeptical of recent NRC inspection findings.
“All the inspection reports say the same thing. There was (the NRC inspection report for the last quarter of 2019) nearly identical,” O’Neal said in an email earlier this month.
“The NRC is not going to rock the boat of their cash cow,” O’Neal said. “I guess my only comment is that ‘minor significance’ is an oxymoron.”
Members of the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network continue efforts to access dose reconstruction research done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health in relation to operations at the site from the late 1950s through early 1970s.