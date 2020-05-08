A parade recognizing graduating seniors at North Greene High School is planned for May 16.
All members of the North Greene class of 2020 are welcome to participate in the parade that will travel from Baileyton Elementary School to the high school beginning at 6 p.m., according to a release from organizers of the event.
Parade participants will be limited to the seniors only. Seniors can decorate their vehicles. Since small children and many in the community will be along the parade route, organizers ask that the decorations be kept family friendly with no profanity or vulgarity.
Seniors participating in the parade are asked to arrive between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to line up for the parade at the elementary school using the back gate entrance from Van Hill Road.
To adhere to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, participants must remain inside their vehicle at all times, the release stated. Students may not congregate before or after the parade at either Baileyton School or North Greene.
Spectators are also asked to observe social distancing guidelines while watching the parade.
A police escort will lead participants along the parade route. Participants will exit the Baileyton School lot, turning left on Horton Highway, turning right onto Bailey Street and then Church Street before turning left onto Baileyton Main Street/Old Baileyton Road and concluding at North Greene.
For questions or more information, call 423-361-6001 or 423-278-4626.