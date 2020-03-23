The situation surrounding the COVID-19 virus continues to rapidly evolve on national, state, and regional levels. At this time, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center has extended the suspension of upcoming performances through the month of April. It is our highest priority to ensure we are taking the appropriate actions to support the health and safety of our staff, volunteers, patrons, and artists during this time.
As the situation continues to evolve, we will reassess as needed and further information will be forthcoming. At this time, the following performances are affected:
- Menopause The Musical® — Postponed to Saturday, June 27;
- ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA — Postponed, date TBD;
- Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure — Canceled;
- The Charlie Daniels Band – Postponed to Friday, May 29;
- Broadway Comes to Greeneville – Canceled.
For individual ticket purchases of canceled events, purchasers will be contacted by the NPAC Box Office to issue a refund. For credit card purchases, please allow at least two weeks for this to be reflected on your account. For cash or check purchases, you will receive a refund check to the address on file on your order.
Menopause The Musical® has been rescheduled to Saturday, June 27th with no change in times. We are working to reschedule ARRIVAL from Sweden: The Music of ABBA and will alert ticket holders as soon as we have updated information. The Charlie Daniels Band has been rescheduled to Friday, May 29th. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled performance dates.
The NPAC Box Office is currently closed, however, if you have any questions, we may be reached at 423-638-1679 or via email at boxoffice@npacgreeneville.com during normal business hours, Monday-Friday, 10:00-5:00.
We are grateful for your continued support and are eagerly anticipating the day when we can see our dedicated patrons once again. In the meantime, we wish you continued safety and good health.