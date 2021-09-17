The number of new COVID-19 cases in Greene County has plateaued over the last seven days.
However, the county did set a record for the most new cases in a day for the third straight week. Just four days after recording its highest ever single-day number of new cases, the county broke that record again.
There were 741 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period Sept. 9-15. There were 755 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the previous seven-day period.
During that period, 12 more Greene County residents died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
This is the first time in 10 weeks that the county has not seen a week-over-week increase in new cases.
Out of the 741 new cases reported Sept. 9-15, 542 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 200 were in children ages 18 or younger.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, Greene County reported a single-day record of 242 new COVID-19 cases Sept. 10. The previous record was 179 new cases on Sept. 6.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 11,768 with 198 deaths due to the virus.
The virus spike has pushed hospitals in the region to their limits.
Ballad Health officials said the system had 396 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday. Of the COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the region, about 92% are unvaccinated.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at about 38.44%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, about 43.6% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 74.2% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to tn.gov to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults aged 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is taking place at Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, 8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.