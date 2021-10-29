The weekly number of new COVID-19 cases in Greene County has dropped once more over the past seven days as the delta wave of COVID-19 continues to recede. The number of deaths from the virus also decreased.
There were 126 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the seven-day period Oct. 21-Oct. 27. There were 226 new COVID-19 cases reported in Greene County during the previous seven-day period.
Of the new cases reported Oct. 21-Oct. 27, 91 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 30 cases were in children ages 18 or younger.
During that period, two more Greene County residents died from the virus, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Six county residents died from the virus during the previous seven-day period.
Greene County’s case total for the pandemic now stands at 13,662, with 242 deaths due to the virus.
Hospitalizations in the region decreased slightly, but the rate of decline in COVID-19 patients week over week slowed significantly.
Ballad Health officials said the system had 180 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday. Ballad had 188 COVID-19 patients in its system the previous Wednesday.
Of the COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in the region, about 93% are unvaccinated. Ninety-four percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad intensive care units are unvaccinated, while 95% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at 42.25%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 48.4% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 67.4% of the population aged 12 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines, either drive-up or walk-in. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Greene County Health Department announced Thursday that COVID-19 testing is moving from the Greene Valley Developmental Center site to the health department starting Tuesday.
Drive through nasal swab testing will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays 8:30-9:30 a.m. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.