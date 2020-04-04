COVID-19 has touched almost every aspect of life from work to school to church and civic meetings to recreational activities to shopping and even enjoying an evening out.
All those changes and the stress from concern about family members possibly catching the virus, the possible loss of a job or “cabin fever” from staying at home can be overwhelming.
The mental health aspect of the COVID-19 outbreak is another factor that, like taking precautions and practicing social distancing, begins with each individual, according to Ballad Health officials.
“Seeking help is a strength, not a weakness,” Ballad Health Executive Chairman, President and CEO Alan Levine said during a media briefing Thursday. “The most important person to help you is yourself.”
In stressful times like these, coping skills must be put into practice, he said, whether a person is concerned about getting the virus, worried about someone they know who has it or a family member catching the illness, the loss of job or cut in pay or feeling on edge from being away from their friends and family.
“It is okay to need and ask for help when you feel you have got to your limit,” Levine said.
There are resources for people who are feeling overwhelmed, stressed or depressed from reaching out to a trusted person to calling mental health caregivers. Some of these resources are available around the clock such as Frontier Health’s crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s crisis line at 855-274-7471, the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990, or the Respond Crisis Hotline a 800-366-1132.
Greene County’s number of confirmed cases of COVID0-19 has remained at 16 for at least the past 24 hours.
There was no change in the number of cases reported in Friday’s update by the Tennessee Department of Health for Greene County. The number had edged up by one on Thursday.
Statewide, the number of cases has topped the 3,000 mark with 3,067 reported on Friday by the department.
Thirty-seven people have died in Tennessee from the coronavirus, including three from this region, a Greene County man, Sullivan County individual earlier this week, and a death in Hawkins County recorded on Friday’s report.
Hospitalized with the virus since it began have been 293 people statewide. The state reports that 248 people have recovered from the virus in Tennessee.
STRESS REDUCTION TIPS
In a recent newsletter, Ballad Health shared some basic strategies and techniques for people to reduce stress and cope with the challenges that COVID-19, the sickness caused by the new coronavirus, may bring.
The first is that it is acceptable to openly admit fear of the situation.
“When you begin to feel anxious, take a moment to re-focus,” the newsletter states. “Try a simple statement, such as, ‘I need to let go of things I cannot control.’ Continue repeating this, or your own statement that gives you peace, until the feeling of anxiety decreases.”
Knowledge from reliable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and health officials can also help reduce fears that can cause stress.
“Information helps combat unhealthy ‘what ifs,’ and facts allow us to create a plan,” the newsletter states. “Once we feel we can control even a small portion of our lives, it can start to put us at ease.”
Another suggestion is to limit watching news or visiting social media sites. The constant stream of information related to COVID-19 can cause anxiety, the newsletter states, and recommends establishing a time limit per day to listen to updates from reliable sources.
While practicing physical distancing and observing “safer-at-home” directives, people can begin to feel disconnected. Recommended is using FaceTime or other electronic means to connect with others and stay connected with family and friends.
Also recommended is setting aside time during the day to be quiet and clear thoughts and feelings through some type of relaxation technique such as deep breathing or meditation.
Maintaining a daily schedule and structure and keeping active will also help mental well being, the newsletter states. Completing a project put off “until there was more time,” reading a good book, working in the yard, planting flowers, making crafts or sewing, catching up on house work and exercising can help people keep active while they are at home.
Maintaining good eating habits, staying hydrated and eating a well-balanced diet is beneficial, as eating habits can impact people’s moods.
The Centers for Disease Control offers some tips for parents in addressing their children’s concerns about the outbreak:
- Take time to talk with them about the COVID-19 outbreak. Answer questions and share facts about COVID-19 in a way that they can understand.
- Reassure children that they are safe. Let them know it is alright if they feel upset. Share with them how you deal with your own stress so that they can learn how to cope from you.
- Limit their exposure to news coverage, including social media. Children may misinterpret what they hear and can be frightened about something they do not understand.
- Try to keep up with regular routines. Create a schedule for online learning activities and other family activities.
- Be a role model in illustrating good behaviors such as taking breaks, getting enough sleep and exercise, eating well and staying connected to others.