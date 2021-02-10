State officials are taking measures to inform individuals 70 years of age and older about their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine and help them make appointments.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey encouraged news outlets to continue to spread the word about the eligibility of those 70 and over for the vaccines during a briefing Tuesday as the state is also taking steps to better inform this age group about the opportunity and agencies are working together to help people make appointments and arrange transportation if needed.
That vaccination effort will also be boosted by the start, perhaps this week, of a federal allocation directly to pharmacies as part of a partnership between the national government and a retail pharmacy association. Piercey said that in the state of Tennessee, Walmart has been chosen as the pharmacy participant due to its wide distribution of locations in communities across the state.
“One in three Tennesseans who are over 70 have been vaccinated and this is great news,” Piercey said. “But, that also means that two-thirds have not been vaccinated, and those are the people we are trying to reach.”
The urgency in getting this age group vaccinated is the health risks COVID-19 poses to them, the health commissioner explained.
The state began vaccinating people over the age of 75 in late December and opened up the eligibility to include the 70-74 age group last week. About 47% of the vaccines provided thus far have been to these age groups, she noted.
This decision was based on data about this group’s risk as the state is prioritizing high risk groups as part of its vaccination distribution plan, Piercey said.
Data shows that people 70-74 are at a 70% higher risk for death and a 40% higher risk for hospitalization from the virus than those within the 65 to 69 age group, she said.
With this focus on that age group, the Tennessee Department of Health is partnering with the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability and the AARP to reach out to them.
Jim Shulman, executive director for the Tennessee Commission on Aging, said during the briefing that efforts have started to use the network of senior centers across the state to reach out to those 70 and older.
Senior centers have been asked to reach out to their members to offer assistance with making appointments or to see if they need transportation assistance to a vaccination site, Shulman said.
People are comfortable with their senior centers, know the staff, and may be more apt to talk with them, and allow them to assist with their needs in regards to a vaccination, he said.
NEW VACCINATION SITE
With the start of the federal pharmacy partnership and allocation directly to a retail pharmacy, Piercey said each state was able to choose the participant. For Tennessee, Walmart was chosen because it would be accessible in most communities due to its wide distribution of stores, she explained.
There are about 30 Walmart stores not included in that partnership across the state and those will be added to the 100 pharmacies receiving vaccine allocations from the state.
Walmart and the other pharmacies are to independently schedule their method of distribution, Piercey said, and advised people to visit the Walmart website to learn how to make an appointment for a vaccine once that program is started.
The health commissioner also reported that the state received 101,000 first doses this week from the federal government, up from the 93,000 received last week.
“We are encouraged that week after week our allocations are steady and increasing,” she said. “The federal government has also indicated that a larger allocation will be coming during the last full week of February.”
Asked about supplies of second doses, Piercey said the state keeps second dose supplies separate from first doses and supplies are being received to provide second doses on time to those who have received their first shot.
People are to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine 21 days after the first and a second inoculation of the Moderna vaccine 28 days after the initial shot. Piercey said the 21 and 28 days are a minimum time required, and guidance from the government and pharmaceutical companies are that they can be given up to six week after the first dose and will provide the greatest protection offered by the vaccine.
If a person receives the second dose six weeks after the first, the effectiveness may be diminished, she explained.