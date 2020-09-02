One more death of COVID-19 was reported for Greene County along with 13 new cases on Wednesday in the daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
There have been 857 cases since the pandemic began, with 539 cases currently active.
With 17 more listed as recovered in Wednesday's report, a total of 301 local people have recovered from the virus.
Seventeen people locally have died. Fifty-nine Greene County residents are currently hospitalized, with one more hospitalization reported Wednesday.