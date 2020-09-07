The weekend brought an an additional death and 36 new cases of the coronavirus reported for Greene County.
An additional death from the coronavirus locally was reported in the Saturday update from the Tennessee Department of Health. That brings the total number of people who have died from COVID-19 in Greene County to 19. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.
The number of new local cases increased by 36 over the weekend with 26 new cases reported by the state on Saturday and 10 on Sunday. A total of 926 people have had the virus in Greene County since the pandemic began.
There are now 146 people in Greene County with active cases of the virus, an increase of 21 over the weekend. The number of active cases increased by 17 on Saturday with four more added on Sunday.
The number of people identified as an “inactive/recovered” case totaled 761 on Sunday, an increase of 14 during the weekend, according to the state Department of Health report.
Three more people in Greene County were hospitalized with the virus over the weekend, according to data from the Health Department. Two new hospitalizations were reported Saturday and one on Sunday. Sixty-five local people have required hospitalization with the coronavirus.
One of those new and active cases reported over the weekend is a Greene County governmental employee who has tested positive for the illness, which has resulted in some county officials entering quarantine in an effort to prevent further spread.
Erin Elmore, who is the county’s human resources director, was tested on Wednesday for COVID-19 after she began to have symptoms early in the week, according to an email from Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison sent to county employees and officials as well as the media.
After testing, Elmore did not return to work and received a report of the positive result on Friday.
Following an investigation by the Tennessee Department of Health of Elmore’s close contacts during the period with the highest risk of exposure, those contacts have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Those close contacts in her work environment at the Greene County Courthouse Annex include Morrison, County Attorney Roger Woolsey, Purchasing Agent Diane Swatsell, Budget Director Danny Lowery and office staff Krystal Justis and Shelley Fillers, according to the mayor.
They will also be quarantining and working remotely until Sept. 17. That schedule would change if any of them becomes symptomatic, he stated.
Although only the close/high risk contacts are recommended to quarantine, other county employees who feel they may have had close contact with Elmore and desire to be tested should do so at the Greene County Health Department, Morrison stated.
None of the close contacts are currently symptomatic and had been tested, the mayor stated in the email. People who have had close contact with those quarantining are not advised to be tested.
Among counties in the Northeast Tennessee region, Greene and Sullivan counties had the second highest number of new cases over the weekend with their 36 new cases each, according to the state report. Washington County had the highest increase with 64 new cases.
Statewide, 3,529 new cases were reported over the weekend, bringing to the total number of people who have had coronavirus in Tennessee to 164,126, according to the Department of Health. Twenty-eight deaths were reported over the weekend. In Tennessee, 1,865 people have died from the virus.
Across the state, 2,203 people were added to the “inactive/recovered” list. That total now stands at 145,359.
Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Sunday that more than 6.2 million people have had the virus and 188,051 have died from it.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.