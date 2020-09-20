Local COVID-19 cases rose by 31 over the weekend, according to the Tennessee Department of Health’s daily updates for Saturday and Sunday.
Statewide the health department reported 3,017 new cases over the weekend, with 942 of those included in Saturday’s report and the other 2,075 reported on Sunday.
One new death reported for Greene County Sunday was one of two reported for Tennessee that day by the health department. Twenty new deaths statewide were reported on Saturday.
No new deaths were reported locally on Saturday. The total number of Greene County residents who have died of COVID-19 now stands at 37.
The number of active cases in Greene County fell from 103 on Friday to 93 on Saturday, then rose to 116 on Sunday with an increase of 23 new active cases.
Fourteen local cases were moved to the inactive/recovered category Saturday, bringing that total to 950, and three more cases were moved to that category on Sunday. That number now stands at 953.
One more Greene County resident was hospitalized with COVID-19 on Saturday, according to the daily report. Sunday’s update did not include any new hospitalizations. So far 77 people locally have required hospital care for the virus.
Washington County had 60 new cases reported over the weekend, with 16 of those reported Saturday and 44 new cases reported Sunday.
For Sullivan County the state reported 12 new cases on Saturday and 13 on Sunday.
No new deaths were reported in either county over the weekend.
According to Sunday’s update, Washington County currently has 256 active cases and Sullivan County has 137. With 116 active cases Greene County has the third most cases out of surrounding counties.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.