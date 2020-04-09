Tammy Florence, manager of the Opportunity House Thrift Store, recently faced a dilemma — the store was closed as a precaution to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, but there was quite a bit of Easter merchandise in stock.
What she decided to do with those Easter items along with some of the thrift store volunteers is bringing smiles to children of families served by the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank.
"It is a God thing," Florence said of how the situation unfolded.
To help limit the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus, the store made the decision to close to support state and local governmental orders regarding non-essential businesses and to help support officials' requests for people to stay at home as much as possible, she said.
But, the thrift store had a bit of seasonal merchandise.
"We had all this Easter stuff, and I did not want to pack it away," she said.
The store also had an abundance of baskets and cellophane wrap, and it seemed natural to make Easter baskets for some of the families the store serves, she said.
Two volunteers worked with Florence filling the baskets with the Easter items as well as some small items from the store. The baskets were filled with toys and items such as nail polish and lotions, but no candy, she said.
Attached to each one was a little note to indicate that the baskets come from the Opportunity House Thrift Store as well as some words of encouragement for this challenging time due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Once they were finished, the volunteers had put together 60 baskets.
Then, the question became how to distribute them safely to families. Driving to the post office one morning, Florence said the answer came as she passed by the Community Ministries Food Bank.
Many of the families she was hoping to reach with the baskets are also served by the Food Bank, she said.
Calling to see if it would be possible to have the baskets distributed through the Food Bank, Florence learned that the baskets would also be filling a need there.
"They were excited when I told them about it," she said. "They said they usually put together baskets for children but had not been able to do it this year. It worked out really well."
The Opportunity House Thrift Store remains closed and is not accepting donations. The store will reopen and donations will be accepted when it is safe again after the outbreak is over, Florence said.