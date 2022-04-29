Greene County appears to be in a new phase in its journey through the COVID-19 pandemic as local case levels in the county and region have remained relatively low since early March after peaking in January.
Regional health officials and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison are hopeful that things will remain that way.
Throughout the past year of the pandemic, Greene County, like the rest of the nation, has faced numerous COVID-19 surges, particularly in the September 2021 and January 2022.
On Sept. 10, Greene County recorded 244 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, which broke the previous single day record of 144 set in December of 2020, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
On Sept. 8 at the peak of the delta surge, Ballad was caring for a record number of COVID-19 patients with 413 people in the region being hospitalized with the virus.
On Jan. 20, Greene County recorded 308 new COVID-19 cases in a day, breaking the daily record set in September as the omicron variant ripped through the region.
A record surge of hospitalizations in Ballad facilities quickly followed.
By Feb. 7, Ballad was caring for 454 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals, and just as with the delta surge, most of those patients hospitalized with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.
Those aggressive spikes in cases and hospitalizations are behind the region, at least for now as the possibility of dangerous spikes is still possible, health officials say.
Currently, Greene County is recording fewer than four COVID-19 cases a day, according to state data.
LEADERS HOPEFUL, VIGILANT
Area health and government leaders say they are optimistic about current numbers, but are remaining vigilant.
“We continue to monitor COVID-19 cases closely, but we are pleased that our community levels have remained low since peaking in mid-January 2022,” Regional Health Council Coordinator of the Northeast Regional Health Office Jayne Harper said Friday.
On April 18, Ballad Health suspended its Corporate Emergency Operations Center (CEOC), which was activated when the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the Appalachian Highlands in March 2020.
With the CEOC no longer formally meeting, Ballad Health also ceased sending weekly COVID-19 scorecards.
The health system removed all COVID-related visitation restrictions in its offices and facilities, as well.
“Ballad Health sincerely thanks everyone for their Herculean efforts in supporting the CEOC for the last 777 days,” Ballad said in a press release.
Ballad officials say they remain thankful for the hard work and diligence of health care workers during the heights of the challenging pandemic.
“The past two years have been, unmistakably, the most challenging years in our lifetimes for health care workers,” Eric Deaton, Ballad Health’s chief operating officer and incident commander of its Corporate Emergency Operations Center (CEOC), said on Friday. “Our health system and communities alike are forever grateful and indebted to the health care workers who served tirelessly during this time. They rose to every challenge and gave their all to serve the patients of the Appalachian Highlands. It’s my sincere wish they are never tested like this again.”
The health system will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the Appalachian Highlands.
“Though we remain vigilant and will respond swiftly to any changes in the COVID-19 situation, we look forward to the next chapter of health care in this region – one where we are stronger than ever,” Deaton said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison shares the same optimistic, but vigilant, outlook of health officials on the future of COVID-19 in Greene County.
“I am very optimistic. I know some of the most recent announcements coming out of Ballad Health and from our leading medical experts here in town have been positive. Ballad shut down their emergency center and stopped sending out scorecards. All of those things point to optimism, but that does not mean that that a measure of vigilance does not need to be exercised,” Morrison said Friday.
Morrison mentioned that COVID-19 has caused a great deal of pain in the Greene County community.
“We have endured a season of great misery on a very wide basis. From health issues and loss, to financial pain. We were essentially feeling our way through the dark at the beginning of the pandemic, which makes for a challenging environment,” Morrison said.
According to state figures, 22,084 Greene Countians have been infected with the virus throughout the course of the pandemic, 663 have been hospitalized and 373 have lost their lives due to COVID-19.
VACCINATION STILL ENCOURAGED
Vaccination remains an important tool to keep COVID-19 at bay according to Harper and Morrison, despite low cases presently.
“Nevertheless, our efforts to encourage Tennesseans to get the COVID-19 vaccination remain a priority. We know the vaccine remains the single most effective tool for preventing severe disease,” Harper said.
Morrison believes that vaccination has been a major contributor to the current optimism around COVID-19 in Greene County, and that vaccination will continue to play a role in sustaining that optimism.
“There is a measure of vigilance that needs to be exercised, and I think a big part of that is vaccination. I would continue to encourage people to get vaccinated. I think that vaccination has helped lead to this optimism we are having now. It has been a combination of more people getting vaccinated, and people learning more about the disease. This virus is real and very serious, particularly to immunocompromised individuals and the elderly, and the statistics would point that out,” Morrison said. “I am optimistic about where we’re going based on where we are now, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t remain vigilant to keep the optimism going.”
According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health, a little over 50% of Greene County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while slightly over 46% are fully vaccinated. Nearly 20% of Greene Countians have received a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Statewide, nearly 51% of residents have been fully vaccinated, while nationally about 70% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
RISING TO THE CHALLENGE
As Greene County moves into a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic, Morrison is grateful for the resolve of county government employees over the past two years.
“In our season of difficulty and challenge, I am very proud of the employees of Greene County. They continued to persevere and provide services that needed to be provided with split staffs and rotating teams. Our employees made a difference, and looked out for one another. It was very noble,” Morrison said.
As far as Morrison sees it, the pandemic and the challenges that came with it brought out the best in Greene County.
“I believe that challenging situations like this is when the best comes out of people and that is what I have observed in Greene County government offices and in the entire Greene County community. We have all seen neighbor helping neighbor, and people checking in on folks, particularly the elderly and immunocompromised. We have seen people bringing food to put on people’s porches, and going to the grocery store for people who couldn’t go out. People have done things like this to help others keep their social distance to stay safe. People have helped take elderly to vaccination appointments,” Morrison said.
“It has been very difficult, but for the most part everyone maintained a reasonable sense of urgency, service, and love to their neighbors that is unique to this area I think, and a testament to the people we have here,” Morrison said. “We are not always going to agree on the course that is chosen, but I’m very proud of our community for persevering to the place where we are despite the season of challenges and unknowns.”
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. offers free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible.
The Food and Drug Administration recently granted emergency authorization for a second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 50, and for people over 12 with conditions that make them immunocompromised.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the Greene County Health Department. PCR testing by a nurse is available by appointment 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to make a testing appointment.
Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department, which is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.