The Tennessee Department of Health announced Thursday the state has received shipments of the Merck and Pfizer oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19.
The pharmacy at Walmart Supercenter, 3755 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, has a supply of the pills. Both drugs require a prescription.
Meanwhile, Greene County recorded 229 new COVID-19 cases and four virus-related deaths over the seven-day period Dec. 23-Dec. 29.
And four more county residents died from the virus during the most recent seven-day period. Since the pandemic began, 288 residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Health officials hope the availability of the new oral antiviral drugs will help curb the severity of COVID-19, if not the spread, which is being fueled anew by the omicron variant.
The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for molnupirvar by Merck and an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid by Pfizer as oral antiviral treatments of COVID-19.
According to the state Health Department, early studies indicate these treatment options may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death. These treatments are recommended for individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions.
The Tennessee Department of Health coordinated a distribution plan of molnupiravir and Paxlovid with Walmart pharmacies across the state. The treatment is free, and Tennesseans can visit www.walmart.com/covidmedication to find a participating Walmart pharmacy near them.
Initial supply in the state is limited as the first allocation from the federal government was 5,000 courses of molnupiravir and 1,000 courses of Paxlovid. The state anticipates additional allocations in the coming weeks as production increases.
CASES RISING
The new antiviral drugs come as Tennessee experiences a surge in new COVID-19 cases driven by the omicron variant, the Associated Press reported. The state reported more than 10,000 new cases on Wednesday and 38 new deaths, bringing the total death toll in Tennessee to 20,776.
In Greene County the 229 new COVID-19 cases recorded Dec. 23-Dec. 29 are up from 210 during the previous seven days, 213 two weeks ago, and 182 three weeks ago.
Of the new cases reported Dec. 23-Dec. 29, 146 were in people younger than 50. Of that number, 24 cases were in children ages 18 or younger.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the region increased after a small drop the previous week.
Ballad Health officials reported the system had 254 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, including one pediatric patient.
Of the COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the region, about 91% are unvaccinated. Ninety-two percent of COVID-19 patients in Ballad intensive care units are unvaccinated, and 95% of those on ventilators are unvaccinated, the health care system reported.
The percentage of residents fully vaccinated in Greene County stands at 43.84%, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. Statewide, 51.1% of residents have been fully vaccinated. Nationally, 65.9% of the population aged 5 or older has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Greene County Health Department at 810 W. Church St. is currently offering free COVID-19 vaccines. No appointment is necessary. However, those who prefer to make an appointment can go to vaccinatetn.gov or call the Health Department at 423-798-1749 to reserve times for a first or second dose.
Adults ages 18 and older are eligible for all COVID-19 vaccines while children ages 5 and older are eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
The Health Department is also offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible. Adolescents ages 16 and 17 are now eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster. For adults ages 18 and older who received single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a booster dose is recommended at two or more months after the initial vaccine.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health statement, while the antivirals now available may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best approach to prevent infection.
COVID-19 testing is taking place at the county Health Department. Drive-through nasal swab testing is available 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Self-testing kits are available at the Greene County Health Department Monday through Friday.
The Health Department is open 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.