The Greeneville Sun is seeking expressions of the coronavirus experience from children and youth for possible publication.
Entries can include art in any medium, poetry and short stories, dance, music, skits and photography. Only entries from those 17 and under will be considered.
Pictures of art entries should be submitted by photo file via email. Poetry and short stories should be emailed as PDF files. Dance, music and skits should be submitted as video files. Send all entries to accent@greenevillesun.com. Include the child’s name and age, parents’ names and contact information and a brief description of the entry being submitted. Deadline is June 30, 2020 at noon.