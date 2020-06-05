One of the COVID-19 pandemic’s far reaching effects is how it will determine what resources local governments will have to provide public services.
With statewide orders shuttering non-essential businesses for more than a month, sales tax revenues, one of the sources of funding daily operations of local government, have dropped.
For the Town of Greeneville, local sales tax collections are one of its important revenue streams each year, and the town was expecting growth with new businesses opening in the past year, including five stores and a restaurant at the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center.
“Looking to 2020 this year, we were building a tax base, something to look forward to,” Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said during Tuesday’s Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting. “But, then the virus hit us. We just knew this year was going to be a banner year. But, we will get through it.”
Local sales tax collections for the town and Greene County were up in March compared to the same month in 2019. Sales tax collections were up 1.3% for the town compared to March 2019, while the county totals were up 15%, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison.
The economy operated normally for most of the month, as businesses did not begin closing and people begin sheltering at home until the latter part of March.
However, April’s local sales tax collections are expected to show the fuller impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and are expected to be significantly less than March totals, government officials say. May’s sales tax collections are expected to be a bit better as the economy began to reopen gradually during the month.
Local officials are expecting to receive April’s totals by the middle of June. Funds from the state are typically two months behind local collections.
The uncertainty of how quickly the economy will rebound has led to conservative budget proposals for the town and county for the next fiscal year, with major projects put on hold.
Tennessee has a state sales tax of 7%. State law allows local governments to collect up to 2.75% additionally in local option sales tax, and Greene County is among the majority of counties within Tennessee that levy that maximum amount. The state has set a separate 4% sales tax on grocery items.
MARCH A GUIDE
While the town’s sales tax collections did increase in March over the same time period in 2019, the amount was about 5% below what had been projected by the town in the current budget, said City Administrator Todd Smith.
“It was still down and came in lower than we had expected,” Smith said.
The town will get some help from the state and from federal sources.
Through a state relief grant, the town is expecting to receive $358,000, Smith said. That grant is to be used for specific projects such as infrastructure improvements or items related to the coronavirus response.
In the first round of the CARES Act, local governments did not receive direct funds as most went to the state.
“We are still hoping that some of that trickles down,” Smith said.
Congress continues to discuss another round of assistance due to the coronavirus pandemic, and local government officials hope it will include dollars for smaller municipalities, Smith said. He explained that some federal assistance has been provided for cities, but only those that have a population of 500,000 or more. Nashville was the only city in Tennessee that qualified for that funding.
“Every little bit helps fill the gaps in the budget,” he said.
March’s sales tax collections were used as one of the guides in making revenue projections for the 2020-21 budget, Smith said.
A 5% percent reduction of sales tax revenue is projected in the budget document from what was anticipated in last year’s budget, he said. In the FY2020 budget, $7.5 million was projected in local sales tax collections. For the FY2021 budget, $7.125 million is projected in local sales tax.
The budget also includes projected drops in revenues such as the liquor tax, business tax and the city’s share of the state sales tax. That share is projected to be $70,000 less in the coming fiscal year.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the $24 million 2021 fiscal year budget on first reading on Tuesday. It totals about $2 million less than the spending plan for the town in the current fiscal year.
To balance the budget, $374,926 will be taken from the town’s reserve funds. Next steps in projects such as the first phase of the Downtown Redevelopment and the construction of a new fire station have been put on hold, as well.
COUNTY EFFECTS
Greene County governmental operations are not as dependent on local option sales tax revenue, Morrison said. Property tax collections are a more significant part of the county budget.
However, the expected loss of revenue will make an impact, he said. One is the conservative budget proposed for the upcoming fiscal year.
With uncertainty about how quickly the economy may rebound and whether sales tax collections and other taxes related to services will return to a more normal level, no major projects are planned in the budget, Morrison said. No change in the property tax rate is planned in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
A drop in local sales tax collections will also have an impact on the Greene County School System, he said. According to state law, local option sales tax is distributed 50% to education and 50% to the location where the sales occurred. The revenue that goes to school systems is distributed based on average daily attendance.
Internet sales tax is being collected for this first time this year, and Morrison said the county and other governments are still learning how it will affect their collections and whether it will increase as people began buying more online due to the pandemic. State law now requires that sales tax be paid on items purchased online, and the local portion is designated to where the item is shipped.