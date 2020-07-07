For those experiencing financial challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, two sources of assistance remain available locally to help in paying electric bills, and the need is expected to grow.
One of the sources is the Community H.E.L.P. (Heating, Electric, Lighting Project) program that was started last summer by Greeneville Light & Power System, and the other is a fund started with money from the Tennessee Valley Authority to provide assistance in the pandemic, matched locally and administered through a partnership between GL&PS and the United Way.
The Community H.E.L.P. program is generating an average of $16,000 a month to provide the assistance, Greeneville Energy Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Carroll told its board of directors at its June meeting. The board is the governing body for Greeneville Light & Power. Carroll has since retired and Chuck Bowlin has taken the helm at GL&PS.
“It may become more important for the community in coming weeks as I expect we may see a growing number of people who will need help as some of the resources that have been available for COVID-19 begin to dry up and some people are not back to work yet,” Carroll told the board.
COMMUNITY H.E.L.P.
Community H.E.L.P. is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries with a portion of the funds also distributed to the Greene County Firewood Ministry.
Carmen Ricker, executive director at the Community Ministries, says the program has already proven to be a great resource in providing assistance with electric bills and will continue to do so.
“It is good to have the program,” she said. “There are a lot of people in bad shape in our community, needing help with food, utilities and rent.”
‘We are expecting a bigger demand after July when the extra federal unemployment assistance ends,” Ricker continued. “We expect that the demand for assistance with food and utilities will probably triple.”
Through the Community H.E.L.P. program, a larger amount of funds can be provided to assist an individual with the electric bill, she said.
Funds are typically provided to a family once a year for electric bills to help ensure the greatest number of people can be assisted with their utilities, Ricker said, but Community H.E.L.P. allows help to be given more than once a year. She added that there are situations in which help in the past has been given more than once a year depending on the circumstances.
A fund used to provide assistance for electric bills at the Community Ministries is a longstanding Project Caring program through Greeneville Light & Power. In this program, Greeneville Light & Power customers can provide a small monthly donation to the Community Ministries that is then matched by the power company up to $2,000 a month.
Families with small children can also be assisted through another fund that was established several years ago with a requirement that the resources be used to help these households, she said.
Funds for Community H.E.L.P. come from the rounding up of GL&PS customers’ monthly bills to the next dollar. The difference between the bill amount and the next dollar is donated to the assistance program.
Community H.E.L.P. is an “opt out” program. Customers can request that their bill not be rounded up and they will be taken out the program. The most that can be contributed from an individual monthly bill is 99 cents, which adds up to $11.88 per year.
The Community Ministries board of directors voted to provide a percentage of the funds each month for the Firewood Ministry. The Firewood Ministry has been a great help in that it delivers loads of wood to those in need who use it for heating at no charge, she said. In the past, the Community Ministries had to pay for the deliveries.
PARTNERING WITH UNITED WAY
The second program is administered through United Way of Greene County through a partnership with Greeneville Light & Power.
In April, the Tennessee Valley Authority announced of its creation of the COVID-19 Community Care fund and its intentions to partner with local power systems in providing matching funds to support local initiatives that address hardships created by the pandemic.
TVA is providing $15,000 to Greene County on condition of a local funding match and that the combined funds be routed back to the community through a nonprofit charitable organization. That nonprofit organization is the United Way, which has partnered with GL&PS to create the Greene County COVID-19 Relief Fund.
The fund assists GLPS residential customers who are facing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 outbreak and unable to obtain aid from other sources. The general public, civic clubs, churches and other organizations have been asked to consider donating to the fund. With the match from TVA, the positive impact of each gift is doubled.
According to the United Way, 30 families have been helped from the fund with bills ranging from $20 to $241. Those helped include people laid off from their jobs due to the economic downturn, self-employed individuals who have lost business because of the pandemic and individuals who have had to wait to start a new position on account of coronavirus concerns.
When a customer calls Greeneville Light & Power about payment options for a bill, they may then be referred to the fund. The customer then calls the United Way to provide information about their situation. The United Way verifies this information, makes a judgment on the need for aid based on the situation and then works with GL&PS to put a credit on a customer’s account.
Donations to the fund are still being accepted. Gifts can be made by calling the United Way at 639-9361 or GL&PS at 636-6200.
In addition, the United Way has been helping a few people during the pandemic with water bills, but the need for this has been much lower, according to Wendy Peay, executive director of the nonprofit.
Through several of its funded partners, United Way has distributed over $9,000 in food gift certificates to families during the pandemic.
“They have really made a difference by getting grocery money into the hands of more than 400 families,” she said.
The United Way has also provided funding to the Upper East Tennessee Human Resource Agency for housing assistance and case management. The agency has a mobile help center that visits Greene County periodically to provide assistance to the public.