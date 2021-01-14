One of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is the heavy mental toll that it takes on patients and caregivers.
David Sapp, clinical programs manager at Woodridge Hospital, described treatment for those with mental health issues who are being treated for COVID-19 in regional medical hospitals. Sapp’s comments came during Wednesday’s weekly coronavirus briefing by Ballad Health.
The mental and emotional toll of the pandemic can be seen among many individuals in the region, Sapp said. As people encounter stress, their ability to cope is challenged and people have experienced various levels of depression and anxiety due to the pandemic, he continued.
“It is not surprising that alcohol sales have gone up and there is a rising level in illicit drug use,” he said.
Everyone can take a role in helping others remain mentally and emotionally well during the pandemic, Sapp said.
Isolation is a primary issue, and he encouraged people to check in with their neighbors, families and friends on a regular basis as well as express support to frontline workers and those who may have the virus.
“We need to watch out for each other,” he said.
Sapp encouraged anyone who may be struggling during the pandemic, with that anxiety beginning to affect sleep, motivation for daily tasks or leading to depression, to seek help.
“You don’t have to go through this alone,” he said. “We can go through this together and help give you what you need.”
PATIENT CARE
As individuals who already had a mental health issue or were suffering from mental health issues due to the pandemic were admitted to the hospital for the virus, the need for that aspect of care was addressed in the summer with the creation of a team of therapists and behavioral health providers to work in the COVID units, Sapp said.
As frontline workers are not trained to address these issues, therapists and other mental health clinicians are able to help by assessing the mental health needs of COVID-19 patients and setting up a plan to provide any necessary treatment and support, he said.
Most recently, treatment teams have been created that include people in all phases of care including discharge planning.
These teams meet each morning to see what mental health patients they may have in the hospital, providing treatment for them as they are quarantined in the unit, Sapp explained.
In several cases, this treatment has resulted in that person being able to go home after being discharge from COVID treatment rather than transition to a psychiatric facility, he said.
Isolation and anxiety are common issues for COVID patients, the therapists have discovered as they have talked to all patients in the units.
“We try to help them work through that, he said.
One of the amazing things, Sapp said he has encountered in his work in the COVID units is the expression by many of their faith.
“I think this has been something that has helped a lot of people cope with this tragic pandemic is their faith in God,” he said. “I have been able to pray with people. That has blessed them. It has blessed me, and it has really encouraged a lot of people to deal with what they are going through.”
HELPING THE FRONTLINE
Along with seeing patients, the teams also talk with frontline workers, Sapp said.
“It gives them a chance to vent, to be heard, to express how they are feeling with their struggles,” he said. “It has been informal, but I think it has been helpful.”
“The frontline workers are really stressed out, but a lot of them won’t tell you that because they do a good job and give the best effort they can,” Sapp continued. “But, they are stressed out, too.
“The impact of watching COVID patients pass away is a little different than the normal nursing situation,” he explained. “We expect that people are going to die at times. But, with COVID, you get to know the patients. Some of them are in there for weeks, so the frontline workers get to know the patients very well. They get to know the families, and so it becomes more personal when someone passes away.”
Those deaths are now happening so frequently, it is hard for frontline workers to recover, Sapp said.