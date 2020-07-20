The ongoing coronavirus pandemic poses challenges for many people in recovery from substance abuse.
At the same time, law enforcement officials are making adjustments to protect themselves but maintain pressure on drug dealers.
“We have really had to adjust. It has turned our program upside down,” Cindy Tvardy, clinical site director of Frontier Health’s Nolichuckey Mental Health Center, told members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition Thursday.
Internet services are one option for those in recovery or clients with mental health issues, but do not take the place of 12-step programs or in-person interactions.
Restrictions relating to the pandemic and changes in everyday lifestyles can create pressure on some people, Tvardy said.
“It has really been stressful. Stress is such a key relapse (factor)” she said. “We are teaching people new ways to think and coping skills.”
Tvardy asked coalition members to think about how they deal with stress, and support systems like families available to most.
“Our folks with these disorders typically do not have those kinds of support system,” Tvardy said.
Some turn to drugs or alcohol.
“Nobody would use a substance unless they think it is helping them in some way,” she said.
What agencies like Nolichuckey Mental Health are hearing is “some folks are really struggling,” Tvardy said.
“We’ve seen folks in recovery who have been in recovery for a while who have relapsed. It deals with isolation,” she said. “Folks are told to isolate, but they need to make (personal) connections.”
Others have lost jobs, and economic issues are a concern, another source of stress.
“There are people falling through the cracks,” Tvardy said. “They are used to going to 12-step meetings for that support.”
While online contact is helpful for some, “The feedback that we get from people is it’s just not the same as being in the same room with the same person.”
Agencies like Frontier Health continue to provide audio substance abuse services. State grant money is available, but some agencies like Nolichuckey Mental Health ran short of funding in April as the COVID-19 pandemic ramped up.
“We just serve people and eat the money,” Tvardy said in anticipation of additional state funding in the budget year that began July 1.
“It’s quite an adjustment. I’m very proud of staff for adjusting to that,” she said.
Although active COVID-19 cases in Greene County have increased recently, Tvardy said that since June 1, services available are more of a mixture of in-person meetings with clients and online or audio services.
“It’s client choice,” she said.
POSSIBLE POSITIVE CHANGES
An unexpected benefit was also seen with adjustments in available services.
“What we found with audio services is we are actually reaching some people we would not reach (in-person). That is very encouraging,” Tvardy said. “After (the pandemic is over), we hope to continue to provide those audio services.”
Using alternate messages of reaching out to clients “has opened out worldview and it has helped us to think outside the box,” Tvardy said.
In April and May, “We did notice a drastic decrease in in new clients,” she said.
“Now, however, we are really getting to the point where we are slammed. Our client numbers are still going up,” Tvardy said.
In-treatment substance abuse facilities are making adjustments to accommodate the increased demand, including at least one locally operated by Frontier Health, she said.
“Right now, our problem is funding our residential programs,” Tvardy said.
Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., who presides over Greene County’s General Sessions and Juvenile courts and is coalition co-chair, told members that the waiting time to be placed in a treatment facility has decreased in recent months from eight to 10 weeks to from two to three weeks.
“We have found it much easier. We are able to get people into treatment,” Bailey said.
Some people are reluctant to be in close proximity to others in a treatment facility because of the pandemic, Tvarde said.
Facilities that treat individuals with other mental health issues are seeing an increase in demand for services. Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City is at about 75 percent occupancy, Tvarde said.
There is a darker side to mental health issues that may relate to COVID-19.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said that in the last three weeks, sheriff’s deputies have responded to three suicide deaths and three attempted suicides.
Drug use — or the lack of certain drugs of choice — may factor into the overall mindset of drug users, he said.
“The (methamphetamine) is still going on. We are still seeing a little heroin too in the picture,” Holt said.
Daniel Velez, co-chairman of the anti-drug coalition, said the pandemic has prompted health care professionals to come up with innovative solutions.
“It really challenges the community to to figure out ways to deal with this problem. I think we’re going in the right direction,” said Velez, founder of A Safe Harbor Home, Inc. in Greeneville.
WAR ON DRUGS CONTINUESHolt and others in law enforcement are just as busy during the COVID-19 pandemic fighting the war on drugs in Greene County.
“When COVID-19 hit, it did slow down the supply chain,” he said, restricting the flow of chemicals used to make meth from China into Mexico. That impacted the quantities of the drug smuggled into the U.S. to major distribution points like Atlanta.
Meth is still finding its way to Northeast Tennessee and other rural locations. A quantity of meth was seized Wednesday by the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task force at two addresses in Greeneville and Greene County, leading to the arrest of at least four people.
“Drug dealers are not too concerned about COVID-19. They’re concerned with making money and feeding their habit,” said Craig Duncan, director of the 3rd Judicial District Drug Task Force that conducts investigations in Greene and other judicial district counties.
“My guys are just as busy now as they were three months ago,” Duncan said. “Six months ago meth was out there in larger quantities and (COVID-19) has opened the door for other drugs to come in.”
Duncan and Holt said the DTF, sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies follow up on citizen complaints about drug activity. In at least one recent case, the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office obtained a court order to assist police with the seizure of an alleged drug house in Greeneville that is now boarded up.
Deputies and law enforcement officers in Greene County are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic but continue performing required duties. To date, no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Greene County among deputies and corrections officers working with the public and jail inmates every day, Holt said.
All recommended precautions are being taken within the scope of duties required of a law enforcement officer, Holt said.
Masks are not worn during traffic stops or while deputies are on road patrol inside their vehicles. Deputies do wear face coverings wherever possible, Holt said.
“We’re just masking up and going out and doing what we need to do. The (COVID-19) case numbers are going up and we’re concerned about the jail and officers, but we’re trying to be cautious,” he said.
The entrance area-foyer of the sheriff’s department on East Depot Street was recently remodeled with a wood barrier, replacing most of a Plexiglass section that separated the public from the back office area. The front office of the Greene County Detention Center next door has been closed to the public, who can still speak with a staff member outside or call the office, Holt said.
“All the deputies are OK and we are hoping it stays that way,” he said.
Duncan said that the DTF is also mindful of risks posed by the virus.
“As far as our operations go, we are trying to do everything we can to keep our agents safe,” he said.
Holt, like other government officials in Greene County, urges the public to follow the mandate to wear face masks, observe social distancing and follow other safety recommendations.
The sheriff’s department is waiting to see how the COVID-19 situation develops in Greene County and how that may affect the opening of schools. When county schools reopen, all School Resource Officers currently performing other duties will resume their assignments.
“They will be there,” Holt said.