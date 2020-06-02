The Greene County Partnership Foundation has announced a new grant to help local, small businesses recover from the economic impact of COVID-19.
Greene County Partnership President and CEO Jeff Taylor said the organization is now seeking contributions as well as accepting applications, and the grant is intended to connect local dollars with local needs.
Taylor said a local family has committed to matching funds dollar for dollar up to $50,000, and the Partnership hopes to be able to award $100,000 through the new grant.
Businesses eligible to apply for the grant include small businesses physically located in Greene County that employ no more than 50 people.
Taylor said the grant is intended to complement other federal and local grants that are available and provide another option to help small, local businesses.
“Greene County is resilient,” Taylor said. “We take care of each other in times of need.”
Businesses excluded from eligibility include banking and financial services; real estate; seasonal businesses; liquor, tobacco or vaping retail stores, and franchises, aside from locally owned and operated franchises.
Taylor said the grant will be competitive, and a scoring system will be used to determine grant winners. Preference will be given to applicants that were forced by Gov. Bill Lee’s executive orders 17, 21, 22 or 23 to cease or significantly modify operations.
For more information, to apply or to contribute to the fund, contact Taylor at the Partnership at 638-4111 or president@greenecop.net.