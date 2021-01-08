The Greene County Partnership Foundation is accepting applications for the second round of its Small Business Grant program.
Originally introduced in May, the program is intended to help small, local businesses recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19.
“We see the need to continue this support,” said Jeff Taylor, president and CEO of the Greene County Partnership. “Small businesses are a big part of our community. It is our duty to connect local dollars with local needs.”
Foundation grant money will complement other federal, state and regional grants that are available and provide another option to help small, local businesses, a press release from the Partnership said.
The grant is open to businesses physically located in Greene County that employ no more than 50 people, with some exceptions.
Businesses excluded from eligibility include banking and financial services, real estate, seasonal businesses, liquor and tobacco or vaping retail stores, and franchises, aside from those that are locally owned and operated, the release said.
Financial contributions for the fund are also being accepted.
For more information, or to apply or contribute to the fund, contact the Partnership at 638-4111 or gcp@greenecop.com, or visit the Partnership’s website at www.greenecountypartnership.com.