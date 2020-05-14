Fly over

Local photographer Eric Kaltenmark captured this view of Tuesday’s fly over to honor medical professionals and first responders across Tennessee who are responding to the coronavirus pandemic. Aircraft flew over dozens of hospitals and health care facilities throughout the state. The flyovers were part of normal flight crew training and maintaining pilot proficiency, the Air National Guard said. More than 960 airmen and soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard have volunteered in response to the pandemic.

 ERIC KALTENMARK

Recommended for you