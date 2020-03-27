Law enforcement agencies and the court system are doing what they can to help keep the inmate populations at the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse manageable as authorities try to rein in the spread of novel coronavirus cases.
Tennessee Supreme Court Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said this week in a news release that local law enforcement agencies are issuing a summons to defendants charged with certain types of non-violent offenses to help keep jail and workhouse counts “at manageable levels.”
The jail and workhouse inmate population Thursday stood at 334, said Roger Willett, Greene County Detention Center administrator.
“We are still screening anyone who comes in to jail and workhouse for signs of sickness,” Willett said.
The jail was down to one digital thermometer as of Thursday morning. A shipment was expected Friday, Willett said.
Police agencies are issuing more summonses to individuals when possible, said Mike Crum, Greeneville Police Department assistant chief.
Crum made reference in an email to the police department’s “Pandemic Plan 2020” activated on March 13.
The plan says citations or a summons “will be preferred over physical arrest.”
“In all cases involving nonviolent misdemeanors, officers shall issue (a) state summons. Signatures are not necessary,” according to the plan.
The plan specifies that only one prisoner will be transported in a vehicle at a time.
“Prisoners who are suspected or confirmed and require medical treatment, will be transported to the hospital,” it states.
“The plan is continually evaluated and updated as necessary,” Crum said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is also following a plan, Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
“Our officers are issuing criminal summons on misdemeanor cases. We are working with the judges who issue the release orders to get the non-violent offenders out of the jail,” Holt said. “On felony cases, we continue to arrest and bring those to jail.”
Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. oversees Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts.
“Law enforcement has been issuing (a) summons to court on some charges and those individuals aren’t entering the jail, so that has helped some,” Bailey said Thursday in an email.
“Additionally, we are doing video arraignments every day so that has enabled me to review bonds and take guilty pleas of those who want to plead guilty and that has also helped.”
On Wednesday, “We dealt with 12 to 15 cases on our regular docket of people who were in jail and not made bond” in previously set cases.
“Some of those people entered into a plea agreement with the state and pled guilty, some waived their right to a preliminary hearing and pled guilty and a few had their cases reset due to waiting on a (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation drug) lab test,” Bailey said.
Bivins said Wednesday that reducing local jail populations “is a critical component in controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“There are low-risk, non-violent offenders who can safely be released and supervised by other means to reduce local jail populations. Judges, law enforcement, and attorneys must work together to identify and create an action plan to address this issue,” Bivins said.
Bailey said the court system has been working closely with Holt and Willett “to evaluate and monitor the jail population while also considering public safety.”