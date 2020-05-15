The legal, judicial and law enforcement professions were compelled to adapt to ever-changing rules of conduct in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Some practices put in place through necessity have proven useful and will likely carry over to the time when life in Greene County returns to a semblance of normal.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Law enforcement officers have been doing their part to keep the inmate population down at the Greene County Detention Center by issuing summonses to defendants in appropriate cases rather than making arrests.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said the sheriff’s department had been following that policy before COVID-19 overtook the region “and will continue to follow that.”
Training practices have also been altered.
“We have seen a change as it pertains to officer training. The traditional in-person services training has now went to Virtual Academy, which is an online learning platform for our officers to get their 40 hours of in-service training in each year,” Holt said. “They will still have to go to the firing range for their annual qualification.”
With schools being closed, deputies assigned to county schools as resource officers have been available for other duties in recent months.
“We have placed more officers on road patrol as our SROs have been out of school. This has increased our patrol presence in the communities,” Holt said.
SROs will return to schools once they re-open at an as-yet-undetermined date.
The Greeneville Police Department has also introduced some innovations that may carry over into future operations.
“We have learned to not be afraid to think and step outside the box. The pandemic has pushed us to reevaluate several areas that we had never thought about exploring before,” Assistant Police Chief Mike Crum said.
Crum said the rate of criminal summonses issued by police officers “has remained close to level” during the pandemic, with some procedural changes.
“We have held off on ‘looking and searching’ for those with non-violent outstanding warrants. We didn’t neglect to serve one if we came upon the defendant, but we didn’t go out looking,” he said.
Government agencies and many businesses have kept employees connected through the use of video communications platforms such as Zoom. The Greeneville Police Department uses Microsoft Teams.
“We used Teams, which is much like Zoom,” Crum said. “All police department employees have access to this.”
The Greeneville Police Department has conducted its shift roll call twice daily every day since the pandemic plan was implemented in March, Crum said.
“We have also been conducting our Tuesday and Friday Command Staff meetings via Teams. Several supervisors that were not working and not required to attend that week’s meeting have joined via Teams,” he said. “With that learned, we will still use Teams for those meetings going forward. Those working will gather as in the past, and those off may join by Teams.”
IN THE COURTS
Greene County Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said that Plexiglass barriers have been installed at the front counter and citation payment window of the court clerk’s office. Further installation of Plexiglass barriers will continue in the courthouse as availability increases and the cost goes down.
Shepard said the cost of protective Plexiglass has “doubled or tripled” since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Video arraignments will continue for the foreseeable future.
“We will be using video arraignments for all inmates that are arrested and could not make bond,” he said, with General Sessions Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. conducting video arraignments on Tuesdays and Thursdays “to help keep dockets moving.”
“I have been working with (U.S.) district courts in the region using our video system to hear federal matters. I have built a good relationship with our regional district courts, and plans are in the works to hold Knoxville (U.S. District Court) federal matters with our video arraignment system in the near future,” Shepard said.
Shepard said that when he wrote a successful grant application for the video arraignment system, “I had no idea how much it would pay off for Greene County and our court system.”
“It has been extremely useful during this time by keeping court moving efficiently, and also keeping everyone safe by limiting person-to-person contact,” he said.
While the courthouse was closed to the general public due to the pandemic, Shepard said individuals adjusted to the practice of paying court costs online and over the phone.
“I will continue to encourage people to do that so that trend continues and grows even more,” Shepard said.
Courthouse policies relating to public health will also continue.
“Deputy clerks and myself come in contact with many individuals daily, so we have always been vigilant, even before this unprecedented time, by frequent hand washing and sanitizing surfaces that the public and ourselves come in contact with,” Shepard said. “We have always strived to protect the Circuit Court clerk’s office and its employees from any exposure to any threats we can’t see. I want the clerk’s office to be a safe and sanitary place to do business all the time, and not just situations like we are in now.”
THE LEGAL PROFESSION
Lawyers practicing in Greene County have met challenges caused by COVID-19 through the use of technology and cooperative practices with the court system, said Curt Collins, of the Greeneville law firm Collins Shipley PLLC.
Collins is president of the Greene County Bar Association.
On March 11, the World Health Organization characterized the COVID-19 outbreak as a global pandemic. Two days later, the Tennessee Supreme Court executed an order “basically suspending all in-person court proceedings,” Collins said.
“Only a specific type of case at that time could qualify as an exception to the suspension. The court system, especially within a rural county such as Greene, was completely flipped upside down. Our clients’ right to seek relief directly from the court was delayed, and our ability to advocate for our clients in certain matters came to an abrupt stop,” he said.
Collins said that many law offices shut their doors to the public due to the fear of spreading the virus, “and many clients became leery of in-person contact with their attorneys.”
“At that time, the future of the practice of law became uncertain,” Collins said.
Collins gave credit to the “incredible judiciary” in the 3rd Judicial District in working with local lawyers to make the system work.
“Our current presiding judge, Chancellor Doug Jenkins, immediately began scheduling telephone conferences to discuss options on handling cases during the pandemic,” he said. “On these calls members of our judiciary including, but not limited to, Judge Ken Bailey, Judge Beth Boniface, Magistrate Dave Leonard, and Judge Tom Wright immediately began addressing ways for attorneys to keep their cases moving forward.
“Zoom video calls and teleconference hearings became our new normal,” Collins said.
Collins said that while his law firm and many colleagues “routinely utilize all avenues of technology in our practice, many of our local Bar members do not.”
“The practice of law has never required an extensive use of technology; however, that immediately changed. Our judges mentioned above immediately became well versed in the world of video conference calling, specifically Zoom, and began offering their teleconference lines for certain types of hearings,” Collins said. “Considering subsequent Tennessee Supreme Court orders further approving video hearings on certain matters, and Gov. (Bill) Lee’s executive orders regarding video notarization, et cetera, our cases continued forward.”
Oral argument motion hearings and agreed announcements have been held via video, while the presiding judge, the attorneys, and clients “never left their home or office,” Collins said.
“As a mediator, I began holding video mediations, which proved to be just as successful as those completed in person. Our office at Collins Shipley, PLLC, even completed a full-blown agreed adoption through video meetings with our clients, and a final hearing held via Zoom,” he said. “In the midst of an unknown fearful time, we were still bringing families together, and advocating for our clients thoroughly.”
Collins said the federal legal system also began using the same technologies.
“My office is participating in motion hearings, and sentence hearings, via video, while never setting foot in the federal courthouse at this time. We are visiting with clients that are incarcerated in other states by video conference without excessive travel, and moving cases forward more efficiently,” Collins said.
‘THE NEW NORMAL’
Jury trials in state court are currently suspended through July 3, and many trials requiring witness testimony have been postponed, but the legal system “is again continuing to move forward,” Collins said.
“We are an in-person profession, and video hearings will never replace the effectiveness of advocating for our clients and questioning witnesses in open court. We will never want to modify that,” he said. “It is something we all take great pride in being a part of, and it bears many constitutional rights that upholds the foundation of this great country we are all privileged to live and work in.
“The avenues in getting to that point, however, will forever be positively changed by this global pandemic,” Collins said.
He said that meetings, preparations, mediations, oral argument hearings, and many other matters that do not require the testimony of witnesses can be completed “so much more efficiently with technologies such as Zoom.”
“Clients in and out of town, and those whose schedules conflict with the normal legal office hours, will be able to take full advantage of these technologies, and inherently experience their legal matter with less stress. It is an unforeseen positive from an overall negative,” Collins said.
“The recent requirement of our legal community to begin using these readily available technologies has proven to be more effective, and definitely more efficient. I know I speak for my office, and many of my colleagues when I say I’m looking forward to the future of our legal profession in this new normal.”