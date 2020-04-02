As the public adjusts to impacts on everyday life associated with the novel coronavirus, authorities are calling on citizens to help contain the pandemic.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 22 issued Monday implements “Safer At Home” guidelines for essential activities that may prompt travel into the community. The governor’s order does not not include a dedicated law enforcement component, but instead calls upon citizens and business owners to follow guidelines set down by Lee.
“Because protecting personal liberty is deeply important, this order is not a shelter-in-place mandate and instead strongly urges Tennesseans to to stay at home when at all possible for the protection of themselves and the community,” the order says.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison voiced support Monday for Lee’s “Safer At Home” order.
Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward and Sheriff Wesley Holt have faith that the public will do the right thing.
“We will continue to work with the (Greene County) emergency management agency and assist where needed. The governor did not put any enforcement in this order. It’s up to each person to stay home so that we can flatten the curve,” Holt said Monday in an email.
If necessary, a section of the Tennessee law code can be applied authorizing the governor and police to take “necessary action in coping with the emergency.”
The law pertaining to general emergencies can result in a charge of a Class A misdemeanor. The decision to file a charge is discretionary by the officer on the scene, Ward said Tuesday.
Invoking the law is considered a last resort.
“We’re working to safeguard the public. That’s priority number one,” Ward said. “That’s not where we want to go with anybody, but we are going to make sure people are complying with the order.”
The driving public need not worry about getting pulled over without reason, Ward said.
“That’s not what we want to do by any means. Police officers will only conduct traffic stops if there’s a reasonable and articulable suspicion to conduct an investigative stop,” he said, which follows general departmental procedure.
“There will be no random traffic stops. People have got things they have to do. They’re going to have to go to the doctors, go shopping (and other activities),” Ward said.
Ward believes residents will follow recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Each person in their community is responsible for safeguarding not only themselves, but the rest of the community,” he said.
That includes complying with guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and President Donald Trump that call for working from home whenever possible, avoiding social gatherings of 10 or more people, avoiding discretionary travel and social visits, avoiding sick individuals and practicing good personal hygiene.
Officer discretion will be used in responding to specific situations, Ward said.
“We’re really, really, really going to try to talk to people if they’re not doing what they’re supposed to be doing. It’s the first order of business,” Ward said. “There are a lot of people in this community who are scared. They are out of their normal routine, and we’ve got to talk to them.”
Police officers currently have an adequate supply of personal protective equipment and are responding well to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation.
“Knock on wood, everybody’s in pretty good spirits. We have made some protocol changes here to safeguard everybody,” Ward said.
The Greeneville Police Department recently issued a statement about procedures implemented to protect officers and the general public from the spread of the coronavirus.
Officers will not enter homes when not necessary, and will maintain a 6-foot distance when engaging the public, if possible. Some reports are being taken by phone rather than in person unless the report is of an “active nature,” Ward said.
“We’re doing anything we can by phone,” Ward said.
Greeneville police officers will not ask the public for signatures when issuing citations. When the public comes to the police department at 200 N. College St. to make a report or talk to an officer, they will be asked to wait in their vehicle and an officer will come to them.
Police are not accepting cash or checks for fees and fines, and will only take credit cards until the travel order imposed by Lee is lifted.
Detectives and school resource officers assigned to currently closed Greeneville schools are taking reports from the public, freeing up more officers to be on patrol, Ward said.
Residents can still report crimes and speak with deputies during normal weekday business hours at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, 116 E. Depot St.
During more than 30 years as a law enforcement officer, Ward has not seen anything to compare with the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Tuesday, there were 12 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Greene County.
Greeneville police are working cooperatively with the sheriff’s department and other law enforcement agencies in Greene County
“Everybody in law enforcement in this area is trying to protect our population,” Ward said. “Our number one goal is to protect you, your family and our community.”