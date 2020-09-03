A portion of the Town of Greeneville’s Parks & Recreation Department facilities will re-open next week.
Beginning next Tuesday, the playgrounds at Hardin Park will be re-opened, according to a press release from the Parks and Recreation Department.
However, this re-opening plan does not include the new all-inclusive playground that is being built near the skatepark. Construction on that project has not been completed, therefore it will remain closed to the public, the release stated
Other facilities at Hardin Park opening on Tuesday include pavilions and the skatepark.
Restrooms will be open at Lion’s Club Pavilion, Rotary Pavilion, Skatepark Pavilion, and the George Clem Pavilion at John J. Jones Memorial Park, according to the release.
The department will not be renting pavilions for use. All pavilions may be used on a first come-first served basis.
The walking trails at Hardin Park and the new W.T. Daniels Park, the disc golf course, dog park, and Tennis Complex are currently open.
Membership is required for the dog park inside the new W.T. Daniels Park on Whirlwind Road. Anyone interested in membership details may call the Parks & Recreation Office at 638-3144 for registration information.
The Eastview Recreation Center, Andrew Johnson gym, Splash Pad, athletic fields and basketball courts will remain closed at this time.