Part of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site will be reopening to the public June 8.
The Andrew Johnson Early Home, visitor center, Memorial Building and Tailor Shop will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday only, according to a news release from the National Historic Site.
The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery and all park grounds continue to remain open to the public.
The historic Andrew Johnson Homestead will remain closed, the release stated.
The decision to reopen facilities follows guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local public health authorities.
“We are excited to welcome visitors back to their park,” said park Superintendent David Foster. “We hope everyone will stop by to enjoy and appreciate this special place.”
While these areas are open for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited, the release stated. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice “Leave No Trace” principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.
At the Andrew Johnson site, the operational approach will be to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored, according to the release.
The site will continue to work closely with the National Park Service Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and work spaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.
The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and is using a phased approach to increase visitor services on a park-by-park basis.
The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Staff will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.
Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on www.nps.gov/coronavirus. For more information about specific operations at the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, visit www.nps.gov/anjo, or call 423-639-3711 x 2.