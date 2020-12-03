The Greene County property assessor’s office in the county annex building has been temporarily closed due to an employee there testing positive for the COVID-19 virus Thursday, said Chuck Jeffers, property assessor.
Jeffers said that an employee of the office who reported feeling unwell Thursday visited the medical clinic for county employees and was sent for a “fast test” for the virus that came back positive. All other employees of the office were then tested as well, and all tested negative for the virus.
Jeffers consulted with a physician who told him that employees who tested negative still could show up positive for the virus within a 10-day period, Jeffers decided to close the office the remainder of this week and all of next week, with plans to reopen Dec. 14, assuming no other employees are found to have the virus during the closure period.
Should any other of the office’s employees test positive between now and Dec. 14, plans will be adjusted accordingly, Jeffers said.
He apologized for any inconvenience to citizens who had planned to visit the office in coming days, but said he believes the closure is the right and prudent thing to do, and the physician he consulted concurred.
Jeffers said he takes COVID-19 seriously because he has seen six good friends die from the disease in past months.
“This is bad," he said. "If closing the office for a time needs to be done, then it needs to be done.”
A total of eight county employees, including Jeffers, will be affected by the short-term closure, he said.