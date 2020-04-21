The inmate count Monday at the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse stood at 270, significantly fewer than the population at the end of March as the coronavirus pandemic was ramping up in Tennessee.
There have been no confirmed coronavirus cases among inmates or employees, jail Administrator Roger Willett said Monday.
“We don’t have anybody that’s tested positive,” he said.
Three inmates, two of whom displayed possible COVID-19 symptoms and another who had been out of state, were tested for the virus, but results came back negative, Willett said.
“We’re still under protocols and still being very restrictive on who we let in and out,” he said.
The temperature of each inmate being booked into the jail is taken, and each is asked a series of questions to determine possible exposure to coronavirus. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is placed in quarantine for 14 days in a designated area of the jail, Willett said.
“When we bring them in, we complete a checklist and ask certain questions to see if there is outside exposure,” Willett said. “If they hit any of those criteria, they are quarantined.”
The flow of inmates coming into the jail has lessened as area law enforcement agencies are issuing more summonses to individuals for some non-violent offenses. The court system is also working to help keep the jail population manageable.
Jail is mandatory for violent offenses and other crimes committed by individuals who may put the public at risk. Willett said 42 people were arrested and booked into the jail in the seven days ending Monday.
“There are still people being arrested and there are still people being taken to jail,” he said.
All detention center and workhouse employees are following Tennessee Department of Correction and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, Willett said.
Corrections officers and others at the jail have access to the personal protective gear they need, he said.
“We’re wearing masks. If there is anyone coming into the jail, we’re having (corrections officers) wear a mask,” Willet said.
Jail and workhouse visitation has been greatly restricted. One visitor per inmate can communicate via phone through a barrier, lawyers are using Skype and similar services to speak with clients, and church services conducted by volunteers have been put on hold.
Only a “very limited” number of inmate work crews are going out into the community, and have jobs that do not involve direct contact with the public, Willett said. He said crews are allowed out for litter pickup, solid waste sorting and jail maintenance.
“I know it’s tough on some of these nonprofits” that rely on inmate workers, but additional crews are anticipated to resume work as the situation improves, Willett said.
While no jail and workhouse employees have contracted the coronavirus, Willett said two were tested and “kept out of work” until being medically cleared.
“We’re doing OK, so hopefully we can ride this out and not have it affecting the jail population or staff,” he said.