Steps are being taken to protect Greene County-Greeneville EMS personnel who respond to emergency and medical calls, as concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus grow.
Callers to Greene County 911 Dispatch may be asked several questions that will be relayed to EMS crews en route to a call.
Callers may be asked if they are running a fever, have been exhibiting flu-like symptoms or suspect they may have been exposed to COVID-19, county EMS Director Calvin Hawkins said Thursday.
Crews also have protective equipment that can be worn if they perceive there is a threat, Hawkins said.
“Some of the people will probably get upset with dispatch but that’s one of the (preventive) things that can be done,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got to protect our guys, too. If our guys start calling in sick and half our staff is out, we don’t have ambulances, so we really have to be on our toes about it.”
County 911 Director Jerry Bird said a formal policy is being created so every dispatcher will ask the same screening questions of callers.
Another question that may be asked is if anyone has been out of Greene County recently, Bird said.
“It will be just basic questions, nothing personal. It’s just to protect the responders,” Bird said. “That way, all of our dispatchers will be more consistent and ask the same questions.”
The questions will be brief, so response time is not hindered, Bird said.
There are obvious exceptions to the question-asking policy, such as life-threatening medical emergencies and situations like vehicle crashes with serious injuries.
“This is for limiting (possible COVID-19) exposure as much as we can,” Bird said. “It’s going to evolve as time goes on. We’re trying to adjust our policies to fit those changes. That can be frustrating as well to dispatchers but that’s where we are at. We’re going to have to be flexible.”
PROTECTIVE GEAR
If someone reports they have flu-like symptoms, protective gear available to EMS crews includes Tyvex polyethylene overalls, gloves, eyewear, face masks and shoe covers.
“They may ask people to cover up their face if they have flu-like symptoms. They probably will give the patent a mask to put on. That way, it would cover up droplets from getting on our guys,” Hawkins said.
With plants blooming and the advent of spring, pollen season has started, creating watery eyes, sneezing and other complications with people experiencing allergy-related symptoms that could mimic flu, Hawkins said.
“It’s going to be tough to determine which way to go,” Hawkins said.
Seven two-person EMS crews are generally on duty in Greene County at any given time, Hawkins said.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS, like many first-response agencies in other counties, is usually short of manpower and paramedics. Hawkins said many employees work overtime, which is capped at 48 hours a week.
“We’re short-handed anyway. You start taking people and quarantining them for 14 days, it could be a disaster,” he said. “Any service that starts quarantining their employees for 14 days, it’s going to hurt us.”
With fears of contracting the coronavirus increasing in the community, Hawkins said 911 has received more calls from individuals with flu-like symptoms.
“They probably don’t need an ambulance, but they call anyway,” he said. “There's nothing we can use unless they’re having problems breathing.”
Hawkins said the coronavirus pandemic and public concern it has created is unlike anything he has experienced at EMS.
Obtaining supplies of everyday products like hand sanitizer used by EMS personnel from local retailers has proven difficult.
“We will just use soap and water if it runs out. We’re not out yet,” Hawkins said. “We’d like to get a little normalcy back in the community.”
Dispatchers at Greene County 911 at 111 Union St. are also practicing safety measures at the workplace, Bird said.
“We’re not allowing public access into the office at this time. We’ve locked the doors to the public,” he said.
The non-emergency Greene County 911 phone number is 423-638-8663. There is a drop box at the 911 building for those with plat plans connected to new construction, Bird said.
Greene County-Greenville EMS receives regular updates from Tennessee EMS Services and the Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Hawkins said.
CDC RECOMMENDATIONS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month issued guidelines for all first responders, including emergency medical services, law enforcement, fire services, and emergency management officials, “who anticipate close contact with persons with confirmed or possible COVID-19 in the course of their work.”
“Unlike patient care in the controlled environment of a healthcare facility, care and transports by EMS present unique challenges because of the nature of the setting, enclosed space during transport, frequent need for rapid medical decision-making, interventions with limited information, and a varying range of patient acuity and jurisdictional healthcare resources,” according to the CDC.
When preparing for and responding to patients with confirmed or possible COVID-19, “close coordination and effective communications are important” among 911 call centers, the EMS system, healthcare facilities, and the public health system, according to the CDC.
Key changes for EMS guidance include updated personal protective equipment recommendations for the care of patients with known or suspected COVID-19. They include:
- Facemasks are an acceptable alternative until the supply chain is restored. Respirators should be prioritized for procedures that are likely to generate respiratory aerosols, which would pose the highest exposure risk to HCP.
- Eye protection, gown, and gloves continue to be recommended. If there are shortages of gowns, they should be prioritized for aerosol-generating procedures, care activities where splashes and sprays are anticipated, and high-contact patient care activities that provide opportunities for transfer of pathogens to the hands and clothing of high-contact patients.
- When the supply chain is restored, fit-tested EMS clinicians should return to use of respirators for patients with known or suspected COVID-19.