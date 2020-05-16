Organizers of United Prom 2020 announce the opening of a pop-up prom closet offering free dresses for the countywide event on May 23.
United Prom Closet at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center will offer one free dress to any girl who otherwise would not have formalwear for the drive-in prom at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 18, through Friday, May 22.
“We hope this will be a fun ‘shopping’ experience for everyone who stops by to find the perfect dress,” organizer Amy Rose said. “Anyone planning to attend May 23 is welcome to make a selection until we run out of dresses.”
United Prom 2020 is open to all Greeneville and Greene County high school seniors and their dates.
The drive-in celebration begins at 7 p.m. and is being planned in accordance with state guidelines to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. No more than 4 students will be allowed in each car, and students will not be allowed to leave their cars except to use the restroom or have their prom photos taken.
Entertainment includes special programming by The Jewell 95.5 FM WSMG featuring ‘80s dance music with special community greetings, along with interactive online games using cell phones and music led by DJ Robbie Britton and
Free photo shoots will be held throughout the night at the Prom Photo Studio on the Fairgrounds Main Stage. Free copies of the photos will be provided.
Keepsake prom tickets and “swag bags” full of goodies will be available for each student who attends.
The theme of United Prom 2020 is “We Can Build This Dream Together,” a lyric from the 80s hit “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship.
The lyrics, which seem appropriate for current events, include: “Let the world around us just fall apart, baby, we can make it, If we’re heart to heart. And we can build this dream together, Standing strong forever, Nothing’s gonna stop us now. And if this world runs out of lovers, We’ll still have each other. Nothing’s gonna stop us, Nothing’s gonna stop us now.”
United Prom Closet began with a private donation of seven dresses, which led volunteers to reach out and receive a very large donation from the Prom Closet of Asbury United Methodist Church, Rose said.
The church’s donation includes an array of colors and styles in various sizes.
The Roby Center is located at 203 N. College St.
Students visiting United Prom Closet must be accompanied by an adult.
More volunteers and sponsors are needed to make United Prom 2020 an extra special for the students.
Anyone who would like to make a donation or volunteer can contact Chan Humbert 423-329-7400 or Amy Rose at 423-525-7199.
More details about United Prom 2020 will be announced soon. For more information, search for the “United Prom 2020” event on www.facebook.com.