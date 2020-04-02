Tennessee’s top prosecutors warned the public Wednesday of being victimized by fraud schemes and other unlawful acts during the coronavirus pandemic.
Particular emphasis will be given to schemes relating to the hoarding of “vital medical items and personal protective equipment,” along with social media and other scams, a news release said.
Prosecutors “will investigate and prosecute all instances of coronavirus-related fraud schemes targeting Tennesseans,” the release said.
Those warning of possible fraud schemes include Herbert H. Slatery III, Tennessee attorney general; and J. Douglas Overbey, U.S. Attorney of the Eastern District of Tennessee.
Slatery, Overbey and two other U.S. Attorneys in the state will coordinate efforts to prosecute fraud cases.
“Sadly, many Americans fall victim to fraud schemes every day. Our offices are working to investigate and prosecute all schemes related to the coronavirus that are designed to defraud Tennesseans. Our mission is to make sure Tennesseans remain safe from fraudsters during these difficult times,” the news release said.
While the response to aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent tornadoes in central Tennessee “have brought out the best in most Americans, there will always be some individuals who will attempt to profit during a time of emergency,” the release said.
“Our offices will not tolerate those who exploit the fear of our most vulnerable citizens. Together, we will protect the safety and security of our nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. We will be vigilant in detecting, investigating, and prosecuting any fraud scheme related to coronavirus,” the release said.
The prosecutors’ combined offices will also coordinate to investigate and prosecute any fraud schemes related to ongoing disaster-relief efforts” relating to the recent tornado outbreak in central Tennessee.
“Bad actors attempt to capitalize on unsuspecting victims,” the release said. “We want these bad actors to know that taking advantage of these crises will not be tolerated. Any attempt to do so will quickly be investigated and prosecuted.”
U.S. Attorney General William Barr has directed the U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of fraud schemes related to COVID-19.
Slatery’s office, and those of the U.S. Attorneys, “have made uncovering and prosecuting fraud schemes a priority,” the release said.
“We have acted swiftly to pinpoint and address potential avenues of fraud,” it said.
One type of fraud currently being investigated is hoarding “vital medical items and personal protective equipment,” including N-95 face masks, surgical masks and gloves, and disinfecting devices.
The products are being resold “for windfall profits at the expense of public safety and the health and welfare of our fellow citizens.”
“Hoarding and price-gouging frustrate the heroic efforts of our health care professionals who are fighting this epidemic on the front lines,” the release said.
Prosecutors are also on the lookout for for instances of fraud relating “to the selling of fake coronavirus test kits, social media scams, phishing emails asking for money, prescription drug schemes, or any other attempt to prey on the vulnerability of our citizens”
“We cannot, and we will not, allow opportunists to spark fear in our citizens. As frightening as it may sound, everyone is a potential target. Please be assured, however, our offices will investigate and prosecute anyone who exploits or attempts to exploit our vulnerable citizens during this crisis,” the release said.
Prosecutors ask for the public’s help in reporting any suspicious behavior.
Those who suspect fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic or disaster-relief efforts for victims of tornadoes in the central Tennessee region are asked to file a report through the link at National Center for Disaster Fraud or the NCDF Hotline at 866-720-5721.
The Tennessee attorney general’s office can be reached at 615-741-4737 or by email at consumer.affairs@ag.tn.gov.
Reports of suspected price gouging should include details of the name and location of the merchant, date and time of purchase, method of payment, receipts, price of the item in days prior to the sudden price increase, and the price you paid.
For more information on the fraud schemes, go to www.justice.gov/coronavirus.