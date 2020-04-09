The Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management had received and distributed 1,754 face masks, 41 ear savers and 30 headbands as of Thursday.
Groups and individuals from throughout the county have pitched in to make and drop off the masks at the emergency management agency.
“Several (groups) locally and regionally have donated their time in making these masks and other items as well as donating materials to make these items. Our community is very blessed by this project,” county Emergency Management Director Heather Sipe said in an email.
“We will continue to push this project forward as long as the need is there and as of (Wednesday), the need is still great,” Sipe said. “In these times, it's difficult to find positives but this definitely helps us here at the EMA office to pull away, if just for a moment, from all conference calls, emails, phone calls, daily paperwork, and the COVID-19 statistics that are presented to us each and every day.”
Sipe said that even with social distancing and no public access to the emergency management office, “We are able to communicate in other ways with the ones donating and the ones receiving."
"Each and every one are thankful, even tearful at times and for me, that tugs at my heart strings,” Sipe said.
Mark and Jana Wills of Greeneville helped launch the face mask-making effort last week. Sipe thanked the couple "for seeing a need and following through to make it what it is today. They are an amazing couple,” she said.
Numerous members of the community have joined in the effort since last week.
Sipe cautioned the public about not attempting to sanitize fabric masks in microwave ovens. The Office of Emergency Management received word that some individuals were attempting to sanitize the masks in microwaves.
Sipe said that microwaving the masks will set them on fire, or could burn certain materials. If a mask contains wiring or metal, it could damage or destroy a microwave oven, she added.
“We advised (the public) that they should either hand-wash their masks with warm water, antibacterial soap, and a small amount of bleach, which would disinfect the masks of any germs,” Sipe said. “Also, washing them with a strong laundry detergent in your washing machine is also a good way to sanitize your masks. Separate masks from other laundry before washing.”
Sipe added that first response agencies and health care facilities continue to submit requests for personal protective equipment and sanitation items to her office, which are forwarded through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency or the Northeast Tennessee Healthcare Preparedness Coalition.
Many agencies “are already receiving items that are much needed for daily response calls and/or patient-staff-care-safety,” Sipe said.