Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison signed a continuation of the declaration of a public health state of emergency in Greene County on Friday.
The continuation comes as the county is experiencing large increases daily in the number of COVID-19 cases, the mayor wrote in an email to government officials and the media about the continuation of the state of emergency.
In the past two weeks, the number of active cases in Greene County have increased by 142, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health. In the past month, the active cases are up by 357.
August also brought the first reports of cases within long-term facilities, with 71 cases and four deaths reported among residents at Signature Healthcare of Greeneville and 41 of its employees testing positive for the virus. Lifecare Center of Greeneville has reported two residents ill with the virus and three employees. It is not clear when those cases were reflected in the daily counts as the state updates the long-term facility data once a week.
The number of deaths attributed to the virus have doubled in August with five reported when the month began and 10 now recorded by the state.
New cases in Greene County totaled nine on Monday, according to the daily update from the state Department of Health. Active cases increased by one to 487 as eight people were added to the recovered list, now totaling 233. The death toll stayed the same at 10, and 730 people have had the virus locally since the pandemic began, according to the state report.
Greene County has the third highest number of active cases in the region, behind Washington County with 816 and Carter with 531.
Statewide, 667 new cases were reported in the 24 hours covered in the daily report and 21 deaths, according to the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, there have been 144,604 cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee during the pandemic and a total of 1,588 deaths.
According to the state, 106,041 people have recovered from the virus statewide thus far.
PRECAUTIONS URGED
That emergency continuation strongly urges residents to continue to take such precautions as social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing an infection control mask or other facial covering in public places, particularly when in a public gathering place such as a store or when social distancing is not possible.
“We are all becoming somewhat mask weary and our attention span to vigilance has eroded,” Morrison said. “Some do not believe in masks. Masks are not meant for prevention, they are to aid in suppression and help in controlling runaway infection rates.”
Others have assumed that if they contract the virus, its symptoms will be mild and transient, he wrote. “Do not assume this will be the case, as this virus has proven to be unpredictable from person to person. Thankfully most cases have been recoverable.”
While everyone is weary and eager to get back to normal, Morrison encourages citizens to remain vigilant in taking precautions to limit the spread of the disease. That helps health care facilities have the capacity to treat patients both for the coronavirus and other medical issues, he said.
Last week, Ballad Health officials reported that its facilities’ capacity levels were over 90%. On Monday, there were 103 people hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities with the coronavirus with eight suspected of having the virus awaiting test results, according to the health system’s COVID-19 scorecard.
Twenty-four of those with COVID-19 are in the intensive care units with 19 of those on a ventilator. Forty beds for COVID patients are available throughout the system, according to Monday’s scorecard.
MASKS REQUIRED
This is the sixth week of the mask mandate in Greene County issued by Morrison. Masks or other facial coverings are required within Greene County governmental facilities including the Courthouse and the Courthouse Annex. The public is asked to do all business it can by telephone, mail or the internet if possible in the continuation.
Individuals are asked to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines including frequent hand washing, avoid touching the face and disinfecting used items and surfaces as much as possible.
Businesses are strongly urged to comply with CDC infection control guidelines and the Tennessee Pledge infection control guidelines including sanitation of workspaces and common areas, hygiene procedures and screening of employees and customers for symptoms, and personal protective equipment for situations in which social distancing is not possible.
Grocery stores, food service establishments and restaurants are strongly urged to continue to have employees wear personal protective equipment. Restaurants are urged to encourage patrons to eat outside where possible.