The Declaration of a Public Health State of Emergency in Greene County has been extended due to the surge in the local COVID-19 infection rate in the past month.
Greene County has had more than 230 new cases reported in the past fourteen days and four deaths have been reported from the virus thus far during August. On Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported four new cases locally as part of its daily COVID-19 update.
The number of Greene Countians who are currently sick with the virus remained at 428 on Monday, according to the state report. Four more people are now listed as recovered from the virus locally.
With this increase “continued action is necessary to urge and advise the public to take personal safety measures to prevent the spread of this serious virus within our community,” the continuation order states. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison signed the continuation order for the public health state of emergency on Friday afternoon.
The virus is surging within the community and state with confirmed cases growing drastically due to “unchecked community spread” and residents becoming infected while traveling or vacationing in hotspots, the order states.
“It is our responsibility to do all we can to prevent the spread of this virus and protect those around us and those most vulnerable,” the order states.
Citizens are asked to wear a mask or covering if possible, especially where close contact is likely in public settings. Last week, the mayor extended the mask mandate in Greene County through Sept. 14.
“Do not allow yourself to just return to unguarded, reckless habits,” the order asks residents. “Do not jeopardize you or your family’s health and safety and erode our vigilance to suppress the infection rate of this virus within our community.”
Greene County has had 609 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in March, according to state data. Those listed as recovered from the virus now total 172.
No new deaths from the virus were reported on Monday. Nine people have died from the illness in Greene County. No new hospitalizations were reported locally from the virus in Monday’s state report. Thirty-six people from Greene County have required hospital care due to the virus.
Washington County continues to have the most active cases among the counties bordering Greene with 1,006. Hawkins County has 417 active cases, Hamblen has 372, Sullivan 340 and Cocke 214.
On Monday, 1,036 new cases were reported across Tennessee. The number of cases in the state since the pandemic began stands at 134,744, according to the state Department of Health.
Twenty-one new deaths were reported statewide on Monday, bringing that number up to 1,387. The state lists 94,812 as recovered from the virus.
Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 169,350 COVID-19 deaths and nearly 5.4 million cases as of Monday.
RECOMMENDED ACTIONS
In the continuation order, Greene County residents are urged to continue to perform only the most essential work, business, activities and errands and to avoid travel or vacationing in known virus hotspots unless absolutely necessary.
If a person has traveled to a hotspot, they are mandated to wear a facial mask or other covering in addition to situations when social distancing is not practical and when inside a public setting such as a store or place where several people may be congregated inside, as according to the executive order issuing the mask mandate.
Residents are asked to socially distance from others and conduct as much business as possible by phone, the internet or standard mail. Social distancing is strongly urged in social/mass activity gatherings of 50 persons or fewer, now allowed by executive order of the governor.
Individuals are asked to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines that include frequently washing hands, avoiding touching the face and disinfecting used items and surfaces as much as possible.
Any individual with business at a Greene County government facility will be required to wear an infection control mask or cloth facial covering for the duration of the visit. The Cutler Street entrance is the only public access point for the Greene County Courthouse Annex.
Greene County employees are to wear an infection control mask or other facial covering during interactions with the public and in common areas of a facility, such as hallways, where members of the public may be present.
Any employee who has traveled outside of the general area of Greene County, especially to a known virus hotspot, will be required to wear a facial covering for 14 days, at all times if possible, the continuation states.
Any employee begins to have coronavirus symptoms is to not report to work, self-isolate immediately, and seek instruction from medical professionals for testing and treatment and a return to work plan. Any employee testing positive will be required to have a negative test result before returning to work, according to the order.
Businesses are strongly urged to comply with CDC infection control guidelines and the Tennessee Pledge infection control guidelines including sanitation of workspaces and common areas, hygiene procedures and screening of employees and customers for symptoms, and use of personal protective equipment for situations in which social distancing is not possible.
Grocery stores, food service establishments and restaurants are strongly urged to continue to have employees wear personal protective equipment. Restaurants are urged to encourage patrons to eat outside where possible.